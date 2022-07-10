Mass shooting kills 14 at a tavern in South Africa

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several hundred shoppers and employees stood for a minute of silence Monday inside the Copenhagen mall where three people were killed when a gunman opened fire. The huge Field’s shopping center had reopened a couple of hours earlier for the first time since the shooting that rocked Denmark A 17-year-old girl and a boy of the same age plus a 47-year-old Russian man were killed on July 3, allegedly by a 22-year-old Danish man who apparently selected his victims at random. Neither the victims nor the suspect can be named due to a court order. Four other people were hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds. In all, around two dozen people were hurt, most in the panicked stampede after gunfire rang out at the mall located on the outskirts of the Danish capital.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO