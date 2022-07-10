ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass shooting kills 14 at a tavern in South Africa

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG — A mass shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 14 people and left three others in critical condition, according to police. Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at...

