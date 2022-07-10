ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a list of in-person and online worship services happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services. •...

www.theoaklandpress.com

candgnews.com

Gratiot construction closing 2 major cross streets in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Two major cross streets are closing in Roseville as a result of the ongoing Gratiot Avenue construction project. Little Mack Avenue was closed at Gratiot Avenue July 5 and will remain closed until Monday, July 18. On July 8, 14 Mile Road was to be closed at...
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Ears open for another weekend filled with music

The summer music onslaught continues with another weekend packed full of noteworthy shows in the metro area:. • George Clinton and his latest incarnation of Parliament Funkadelic turn the mutha out at 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Sound Board in the MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit. 313-309-4700 or soundboarddetroit.com.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

23 Mile lanes closing in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A stretch of 23 Mile Road in Macomb Township will have intermittent lane closures for more than a year in order to be widened, according to the Macomb County Department of Roads. Started in late June and projected to end in November 2023, the widening of...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
hourdetroit.com

15 Metro Detroit Ice Cream Shops to Satisfy Your Cravings

Founded in 2019, this walk-up soft serve window in downtown Detroit has a short but sweet menu of chocolate, vanilla, or twist with toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips as well as floats. Huddle has also done collaborations on special flavors in the past, like ube (purple yam) with pastry chef Jonathan Peregrino, who runs his own bakery called JP Makes and Bakes. You can also get Huddle custard and cocktails at Two Birds in West Village. Huddle, 2 John R. St., Detroit; and Two Birds Detroit, 8130 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; huddle-softserve.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is an earnest money deposit and why do I need it?

Q: I am going to be putting an offer on a condo. I understand that I have to give a deposit with the offer. Is there a certain amount that it has to be?. A: This question comes up for both Buyers and Sellers and there are several moving pieces to this answer. In the State of Michigan, Real Estate Law does not require an Earnest Money Deposit for a Real Estate Purchase Agreement to be valid. However, what is normal practice is for a Buyer to give an Earnest Money Deposit with the offer that gets applied to what funds the Buyer has to bring to closing. The reasoning for this is so Buyers don’t just put offers in on properties and walk away for no good reason. If the Seller is accepting an offer and taking the property off the market in good faith, they want protection that the Buyer is serious. Typically, Purchase Agreements are subject to contingencies such as; home inspections and unless it’s a cash sale, mortgage approval which includes an appraisal. Now there are reasons when a Buyer is entitled to get their deposit back after an offer is accepted which includes; a dissatisfactory home inspection that can’t be resolved, an appraisal below the agreed upon sales price that can’t be worked out between Buyer and Seller, or a mortgage problem. If all the contingencies have been satisfied and you’re just waiting for closing and the Buyer reads their horoscope two days before closing and it says don’t buy a house on a street named after a tree (the house is on Ash Street) and that’s their reason for backing out, then the Buyer is going to forfeit their Earnest Money Deposit. As far as the dollar amount of the Earnest Money Deposit goes, that fluctuates with the sales price, type of financing or if it’s a cash sale. Normally it’s at least $1,000 on the low end. Your realtor will guide you through this.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Horse Euthanized After Incident At Greenfield Village In Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A horse is dead after an incident at Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village in Dearborn. Museum officials say the incident involved a horse-drawn omnibus carrying passengers. Officials say one of the Percheron horses “was injured and had to be euthanized by our veterinarian.” None of the passengers were hurt. “The health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers are our number one priority,” the museum said. “The well-being and best management practices of our animals on-site are of great importance to us as an institution that has included animals as part of its stellar guest experiences throughout its more than 90-year history.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

1 Woman Dead, 1 Man Injured In Macomb County Barricade Situation

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a barricade situation in Ray Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Michigan State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to reports of a possible barricade situation in the 62000 block of North Avenue. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says that one woman is dead, and a man has a gunshot wound. In addition to this, they say they have a man in custody but did not clarify if it is the same man with the gunshot wound, or if it is another individual. The investigation is ongoing. Police say North Avenue will be closed between 28 Mile Road and 29 Mile Road as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Workers strike at Bloomfield Hills nursing home

Nursing home workers at SKLD Bloomfield Hills went on strike Monday, demanding higher pay and improved staffing levels. The workers say SKLD is retaliating against them through unreasonable discipline and other means to prevent them from unionizing, according to a statement from the Service Employees International Union. The workers say...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Banana 101.5

J.L. Hudson’s Dept. Store: Detroit, Michigan 1881-1998

Who of you is old enough to remember watching the annual J.L. Hudson Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV?. For that matter, how many of you even shopped at Hudson's at some time in your life?. Hudson's department store's worldwide fame began with Joseph Lowthian (J.L) Hudson, who worked with his...
DETROIT, MI

