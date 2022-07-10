Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

Q: I am going to be putting an offer on a condo. I understand that I have to give a deposit with the offer. Is there a certain amount that it has to be?. A: This question comes up for both Buyers and Sellers and there are several moving pieces to this answer. In the State of Michigan, Real Estate Law does not require an Earnest Money Deposit for a Real Estate Purchase Agreement to be valid. However, what is normal practice is for a Buyer to give an Earnest Money Deposit with the offer that gets applied to what funds the Buyer has to bring to closing. The reasoning for this is so Buyers don’t just put offers in on properties and walk away for no good reason. If the Seller is accepting an offer and taking the property off the market in good faith, they want protection that the Buyer is serious. Typically, Purchase Agreements are subject to contingencies such as; home inspections and unless it’s a cash sale, mortgage approval which includes an appraisal. Now there are reasons when a Buyer is entitled to get their deposit back after an offer is accepted which includes; a dissatisfactory home inspection that can’t be resolved, an appraisal below the agreed upon sales price that can’t be worked out between Buyer and Seller, or a mortgage problem. If all the contingencies have been satisfied and you’re just waiting for closing and the Buyer reads their horoscope two days before closing and it says don’t buy a house on a street named after a tree (the house is on Ash Street) and that’s their reason for backing out, then the Buyer is going to forfeit their Earnest Money Deposit. As far as the dollar amount of the Earnest Money Deposit goes, that fluctuates with the sales price, type of financing or if it’s a cash sale. Normally it’s at least $1,000 on the low end. Your realtor will guide you through this.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO