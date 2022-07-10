‘She was our star’: Ashlay Mack, Kansas City mother and childcare worker, dies at 34

Ashlay Mack died June 24 at the age of 34. Serenity Funeral Home

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Ashlay Mack became a mother at the age of 23. At a time when most people are still figuring out life, Mack was quick to rise to the occasion. According to the people who knew her, she was always a provider and protector when it came to those she loved.

“She was our star. We are holding up. It is just a huge blow to the family,” said her mother, Sabrina Mack. “Anyone who came in contact with her remembered her. She would talk to anybody, she could just sit there and talk to them.”

Mack, a Kansas City, Kansas, native, graduated from the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts in 2006. She died June 24 at the age of 34.

In the early morning hours, Mack was struck by two vehicles at Independence and Indiana avenues. While Mack’s mother could not comment on the incident due to the case being on ongoing investigation, police reports indicate that the second driver did not stop.

Now Mack’s family members find themselves in the process of trying to make sense of these tragic circumstances. Even through all the pain and hardship, Mack still wants people to know the positive and compassionate person her daughter was.

“Ashlay was a loving, caring and sweet person all the way around. She loved to cook, she was always cooking, and she cooked it all,” Sabrina Mack said, laughing as she reminisced about her daughter’s passion for providing for people.

“I think she liked to cook because she just enjoyed being able to feed the people she loved.”

Mack enjoyed many hobbies and interests, some of which were cultivated with her time attending a performing arts high school. Her mother recalls that her daughter, who showed talents in fields such as writing and singing, was happiest when creating.

“She was a very talented young lady. She could do hair, she loved to do craft things and sew. She used to write me these notes and letters, her penmanship was out of this world. But the thing I was most proud of was her voice, she could sing and had such a beautiful voice.”

Prior to her death, Mack had worked for T-Mobile as a customer service representative for several years after moving back to Kansas City from a five-year period living in Florida. In addition to her full-time job, Mack also worked with children at ABC Tyke Along Childcare, a passion that her family remembers her having since she was younger and babysat with family.

“She started off looking after kids in high school, from there she would help my sister who owned a daycare and loved kids,” Sabrina Mack said.

According to loved ones, Mack’s enjoyment of children was one feature that made her a great mother to her 11-year-old son, Jayden Alexander.

“She was always focused on family and the most important thing to her was just being a good mother,” Sabrina Mack said.

While the family is still coming to grips with the loss of an important part of their lives, they know with the support and calls they have received about Ashlay that her life meant a great deal to the people she touched.

Mack is survived by her mother, Sabrina A. Mack; her father, Calvin Moses; stepfather, Eric Edwards Sr.; her son, Jayden Dean Alexander; her siblings, DeAngelo Mack, Bradley L. Mack, Eric Edwards Jr., Ashley Edwards; her grandparents, Loretta Harris, Andrew Mack; her great aunt, Earlene Daniels; aunts Sharon Marshall, Carmen Marshall, Stephanie Strong, Lisa Wathal; uncles Gery Lackey, Michael Marshall, Steven Strong Sr., Bryon Ashford; cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Other Remembrances

John Wayne Poke

John Wayne Poke, a former Marine and sheriff’s deputy, died June 25. He was 70.

He was born August 12, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, to William Poke and Berthan Poke. After enlisting in the Marines, Poke reached the rank of sergeant and joined the military police.

After his years of service, Polk wanted to take his experience gained serving his country and use it to serve his community. He would go on to join the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department. Carrying with him a deep love for protecting and serving, Polk would also volunteer to provide security at Highland Park Cemetery on Memorial Day for many years. In addition to his many years in a uniform, he also worked as a security guard at Indian Springs AMC Theatre and Sumner Academy.

John Wayne Poke died June 25. Thatcher Funeral Home

On February 14, 1999, Polk married Terry Polk. The couple launched “John and Terry’s Travel Tours.” For several years they scheduled bus trips to casinos throughout the Midwest. Polk was able to be a source of laughter and entertainment for guests with his jokes and stories.

As time moved on and Polk entered his retirement years, he built a strong bond with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who quickly flocked to spend time with him. Polk’s home was always filled with the sound of children’s laughter and joy, being the patriarch to 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Polk is survived by his wife of over 23 years, Terry Poke; his four children, Kimberly McDonald, Carlotte Lindsey, William Poke Sr. and John Wayne Poke II. He also leaves to mourn 15 siblings, Creacie White, JoAnn White, Charles Dodd Sr., Clyde Hunter, Aola Poke Rawlins, Keith Douglas, Mildred Haynes, Elgin Hood Sr., Brian Coulter, Toni Pledger, Saundra Coulter, Kim Coulter, Willietta Jackson, Pat Moore and Brenda McCloyn. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vinson Webb

Vinson Webb, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired bus driver, died June 20 at the age of 70.

Born to Lafayette Webb Sr. and Mary Alice Webb in 1952, he was raised in Kansas City. Webb graduated from Central High School in 1970. After graduation, Webb decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, where he would serve in Korea for four years and earn the rank of sergeant. He was active in Metropolitan Spiritual Church of Christ.

Vinson Webb died June 20. Watkins Heritage Chapel

Webb met Cremonia Robins in high school and the two married in 1972. After her death in 2005, he later met Cathy Simmons in 2009 and they married in December of that year. She died in March 2011.

After his return home, Webb attended Penn Valley Junior College and started Webb & Co. Construction. Webb would go on to work as a bus driver for Greyhound until 2014 when he retired.

Webb will be remembered by loved ones as a loving family man and outdoorsman who enjoyed travel, camping out, fishing, cooking, as well as eating.

Webb is survived by a daughter, Veronica M. Webb; granddaughter, Robyn M. Harkey; siblings Alice M. McCullough, George A. Webb Sr.; brother-in-law, George McCullough; sisters-in-law, Willa J. Webb, Dorothy Webb and Rose Webb; nephews, Russell Lane (Amy), George Webb Jr., Thomas A. Webb, Daniel Webb, Antione Webb Sr., Anthony E. Webb Jr., Thomas D. Webb Jr., Quincy Scott, Darian Perkins, and William Perkins; and a host of other relatives.