Oakland County, MI

Oakland County community calendar July 10 and beyond

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Oakland County Veterans Small Business Bootcamp is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 14, UWM Sports Complex, 867 S Blvd E, Pontiac, registration required at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-services small-business-bootcamp-tickets-353992058777, free, lunch provided. • Business Expo/Pop-Up Shop to shed light on local small businesses, featuring Authors, Caterers and Entrepreneurs is noon-5 p.m. July...

www.theoaklandpress.com

The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment July 15 and beyond

• Jeffrey Osborne: Feb. 3, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $51+. • The Blue Man Group: Sept. 19-20, Macomb Center for the Arts, macombcenter.com, $60+. • “Till Death Do Us Part: All Is Fair In Love & Murder” Murder Mystery And Dinner event: Aug. 11, Andiamo-Livonia, andiamoitalia.com/locations/livonia, $79.95+.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Southfield pool closed for rest of 2022

SOUTHFIELD — Residents looking to cool off this summer at the Southfield Sports Arena pool will have to search elsewhere. Southfield announced that the pool will be closed for the rest of the 2022 season due to failing mechanics and filtration systems, as well as “inadequate structural integrity,” making it “no longer safe to operate.”
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Help for Oakland County’s college hopefuls

For close to 11 years Jared Barnett pursued his dream of a four-year college degree. He struggled at first, before finding support at Oakland Community College, then Oakland University. The Auburn Hills resident learned to be resourceful well before hitting college age. He and his two brothers had to virtually...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

23 Mile lanes closing in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A stretch of 23 Mile Road in Macomb Township will have intermittent lane closures for more than a year in order to be widened, according to the Macomb County Department of Roads. Started in late June and projected to end in November 2023, the widening of...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Ears open for another weekend filled with music

The summer music onslaught continues with another weekend packed full of noteworthy shows in the metro area:. • George Clinton and his latest incarnation of Parliament Funkadelic turn the mutha out at 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Sound Board in the MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit. 313-309-4700 or soundboarddetroit.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is an earnest money deposit and why do I need it?

Q: I am going to be putting an offer on a condo. I understand that I have to give a deposit with the offer. Is there a certain amount that it has to be?. A: This question comes up for both Buyers and Sellers and there are several moving pieces to this answer. In the State of Michigan, Real Estate Law does not require an Earnest Money Deposit for a Real Estate Purchase Agreement to be valid. However, what is normal practice is for a Buyer to give an Earnest Money Deposit with the offer that gets applied to what funds the Buyer has to bring to closing. The reasoning for this is so Buyers don’t just put offers in on properties and walk away for no good reason. If the Seller is accepting an offer and taking the property off the market in good faith, they want protection that the Buyer is serious. Typically, Purchase Agreements are subject to contingencies such as; home inspections and unless it’s a cash sale, mortgage approval which includes an appraisal. Now there are reasons when a Buyer is entitled to get their deposit back after an offer is accepted which includes; a dissatisfactory home inspection that can’t be resolved, an appraisal below the agreed upon sales price that can’t be worked out between Buyer and Seller, or a mortgage problem. If all the contingencies have been satisfied and you’re just waiting for closing and the Buyer reads their horoscope two days before closing and it says don’t buy a house on a street named after a tree (the house is on Ash Street) and that’s their reason for backing out, then the Buyer is going to forfeit their Earnest Money Deposit. As far as the dollar amount of the Earnest Money Deposit goes, that fluctuates with the sales price, type of financing or if it’s a cash sale. Normally it’s at least $1,000 on the low end. Your realtor will guide you through this.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

15 Metro Detroit Ice Cream Shops to Satisfy Your Cravings

Founded in 2019, this walk-up soft serve window in downtown Detroit has a short but sweet menu of chocolate, vanilla, or twist with toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips as well as floats. Huddle has also done collaborations on special flavors in the past, like ube (purple yam) with pastry chef Jonathan Peregrino, who runs his own bakery called JP Makes and Bakes. You can also get Huddle custard and cocktails at Two Birds in West Village. Huddle, 2 John R. St., Detroit; and Two Birds Detroit, 8130 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; huddle-softserve.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Ferndale water customers to see increase on next bill

A water rate increase that went into effect this month for customers will show up on their next quarterly bills in August. City Manager Joseph Gacioch said the increase is needed to cover costs for replacing lead water service lines on customers’ properties, and upgrades for water main, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
FERNDALE, MI
wsaq.com

Port Huron prepares for a party

Boats, carnival rides, concerts, and fireworks… all part of Port Huron’s annual Boat Week celebration. Blue Water Fest activities kick off Wednesday evening with the Rotary International Day Parade at 6:30 and the opening of a small carnival midway in the McMorran parking lot. Thursday night is family night with Operation Transformation hosting activities at the northeast corner of the 10th street bridge. Also Thursday, alternative rock band Puddle of Mudd will perform in the south McMorran lot, with fireworks at dusk at Desmond Landing. Friday night is boat night, with the Port Huron Yacht club open to the public, and country star Dylan Scott performing at night. All the activities lead up to the 98th sailing of the Bayview Yacht Club’s Port Huron to Mackinac sailboat race on Saturday.
PORT HURON, MI
News Break
Politics
outliermedia.org

How the $1.1B program for COVID rental assistance succeeded, fell short for Detroiters

The largest pot of rental assistance ever provided to Michigan tenants is about to run out. The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program will stop taking new applications on July 31 and already has stopped providing future rent for people already in the program. Its funds will likely be depleted by the end of September, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
DETROIT, MI
Spinal Column

GoFundMe started for family of Wixom boy who died in Camp Dearborn accident

Ten-year-old Carson Dunn was going into 5th grade at Country Oaks Elementary School and loved basketball, riding dirt bikes and all kinds of outdoor activities, said his mom, Carly Burgess. Dunn, of Wixom, died tragically on Wednesday, July 6 after he slipped off a floating play structure on a lake...
WIXOM, MI
Banana 101.5

J.L. Hudson’s Dept. Store: Detroit, Michigan 1881-1998

Who of you is old enough to remember watching the annual J.L. Hudson Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV?. For that matter, how many of you even shopped at Hudson's at some time in your life?. Hudson's department store's worldwide fame began with Joseph Lowthian (J.L) Hudson, who worked with his...
DETROIT, MI

