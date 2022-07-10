Moira: Three charged over attempted cash machine theft

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old woman is charged with murder for running over her ex-boyfriend early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.Deandra Sharber, of Crystal, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in a case that marked the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year. According to a criminal complaint, Sharber struck her ex with a Jeep Cherokee near the intersection of 17th Street East and 1st Avenue South in the city's Stevens Square neighborhood. First-responders found the victim alive, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died roughly 45 minutes later.Sharber told officers that she "pulled up on" her ex to...

