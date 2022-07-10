ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Moira: Three charged over attempted cash machine theft

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been charged over the attempted theft of a cash machine. Leicestershire Police said thieves tried to take...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man died after being punched by fellow care centre resident

A man died after being punched in the neck by a fellow resident at a care centre for adults, an inquest heard. Robert Chaplin, who was 49, is thought to have had a cardiac arrest due to the stress of the punch and pre-existing cardiac disease. Mr Chaplin and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Serial criminal with 'most extreme addiction to crack cocaine' his barrister had ever seen secured £50,000 Rishi Sunak Covid bounceback loan that he blew on drugs

A well-known criminal has been jailed for nearly four years after blowing a £50,000 Covid bounceback loan all on drugs before being arrested in a high-speed car chase. Serial crook Louis Maxwell, 35, claimed the money through Rishi Sunak's Covid Bounceback scheme to help his tow-truck business survive through lockdown.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Disabled woman fined more than £1,000 for parking in disabled spot

A disabled woman faces fines of more than £1,000 for using a disabled car parking space outside her flat. Cerys Gemma, who lives in Cardiff Bay, said the space allocated to her flat is inaccessible for her. Instead, she has been using one of the parking spaces reserved for...
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

Woman charged with murder after running over ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old woman is charged with murder for running over her ex-boyfriend early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.Deandra Sharber, of Crystal, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in a case that marked the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year.  According to a criminal complaint, Sharber struck her ex with a Jeep Cherokee near the intersection of 17th Street East and 1st Avenue South in the city's Stevens Square neighborhood. First-responders found the victim alive, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died roughly 45 minutes later.Sharber told officers that she "pulled up on" her ex to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BBC

Two police officers in court over indecent image of child

Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abi Fisher: Husband in court charged with murder of teacher

The husband of a teacher whose body was found in undergrowth after she went missing has appeared in court charged with her murder. The body of Abi Fisher, 29, from Castleford was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday. Describing her as a "beautiful angel", her family promised to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Intercept

Amazon Admits Giving Ring Camera Footage to Police Without a Warrant or Consent

Ring, Amazon’s perennially controversial and police-friendly surveillance subsidiary, has long defended its cozy relationship with law enforcement by pointing out that cops can only get access to a camera owner’s recordings with their express permission or a court order. But in response to recent questions from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., the company stated that it has provided police with user footage 11 times this year alone without either.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Beverley: Dog tied to sandbag found dead in canal

An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal. The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said. A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the...
ANIMALS

