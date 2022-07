It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for—Big Brother season 24‘s first live eviction of the season!. BB fans are more than excited about the special night, not only because we’ll get to see the first boot of the season, but also because there’s a huge chance we’ll get to know a little more about what allegedly happened with Paloma Aguilar and if she really had to self-evict due to unforeseen circumstances. And who could forget about the fact that tonight’s episode is sure to unveil the ins and outs of the Backstage Pass twist and how it will hurt or help certain contestants’ game? There’s oh-so-much in store!

