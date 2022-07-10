ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Eric Laurilla

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, NC - Eric Laurilla of Asheville, NC and recently Unicoi, TN passed away in early June at the age of 58. He would love to be remembered for his tender heart and willingness...

Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 14

July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

A life of giving: Fred Vineyard leaves legacy of philanthropy

KINGSPORT — Fred “Pappy” Vineyard’s appearance made it clear he loved motorcycles. He often wore motorcycle shirts and gear and owned a few shops related to his favorite hobby. But it seems what you couldn’t see — his generosity and a history of giving — is what most will remember about the former downtown Kingsport business owner.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Patti Anne Treadway

ELIZABETHTON - Patti Anne Treadway, of Elizabethton, passed away at the age of 69, on July 8, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN. A native of Elizabethton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Randolph "Joe" and Patricia Taylor "Pat" Treadway. Patti earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975 with a major in Interior Design and her Master of Arts degree in Teaching from East Tennessee State University in 1980.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Carol Bolton Hamilton

JOHNSON CITY - It is with great sadness but tremendous pride, love and countless beautiful memories that the family of Carol Bolton Hamilton, 79, Johnson City, wishes to inform you that she was reunited with our father Friday, July 8, 2022, their sixty-first wedding anniversary, and first in Heaven. Carol...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest Sponsor Interview: Holston Distributing

On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

13-year-old Kingsport girl found

KINGSPORT — Kingsport police have found a 13-year-old girl who went missing Monday. Peyton Brianne Grace Begley was last seen around the 1300 block of Waverly Road. Police said they did not believe there was any foul play. The Kingsport Police Department put out an advisory Thursday that she had been found.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Jo Morris Sams

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Jo Morris Sams died July 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bristol, Tennessee, born August 13, 1936, she had lived in Johnson City since 1965. She was the wife of Lewis D. Sams, and the only child of the late Homer F. and Willie Mae Wright Morris. Mrs. Sams was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School and attended Steed College. She retired from the Office of Academic Affairs, Quillen College of Medicine, and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City, TN, and a former member of Harrison Christian Church, where she had served as choir director, secretary to the minister, and Vacation Bible School craft director as well on many committees. She was active in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout Troop 13 Leader, secretary to Science Hill Band Boosters, supporter of the PTA and was honored as a Life Member. For several years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines of Johnson City. She enjoyed all types of crafting, quilting and sewing, having won blue ribbons at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, TN, for coats she had made. She was an active member of the Blue Ridge Quilt Guild and the Inter Mountain Pioneer Club where she had served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the ETSU Retirees Association. She and Lewis enjoyed traveling and had visited all fifty states, her favorites being Alaska and Wyoming, and she traveled there many times.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer's Will Cordell to head Kingsport's Cora Cox Acadmey

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools Thursday afternoon announced Will Cordell as the new director of alternative learning for Cora Cox Academy, effective immediately. Previously, Cordell has served as an assistant principal of the career and technical education (CTE) program at Volunteer High School. He has also been a principal...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough searching for a new town recorder

Jonesborough is in search of a town recorder for the second time in two years after Pat Ryder, who was hired to the job in October, retired recently. “We pulled Pat out of retirement, and I think he discovered he enjoys retirement,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Monday, adding that the town “thinks the world of him.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Blountville teen wins 64-car Mike Bos Shootout

BRISTOL — Tucker Brown defended the home turf with his win in the 64-car Mike Bos Chassis Craft Shootout late Monday night at Bristol Dragway. The 17-year-old from Blountville defeated Junior Dragster racers from all over the country to win the prestigious event. A regular competitor at Thunder Valley, Brown took home the $5,000 check for his efforts.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Elma “Dean” Forbes

ELIZABETHTON - Elma “Dean” Forbes, age 77, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Hermitage Health Care of Elizabethton. Dean was born in Carter County, Tennessee on January 21, 1945 to the late John Robert Forbes and Annis Dove (Bea) Cable Forbes. In addition to her parents, Dean was also preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Forbes Frazier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest is on the way!

Summer music festival by the river. That should be all you need to say. That should be enough of a selling point to draw big crowds of expectant music lovers - but if that’s not enough, there’s more!. On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

George Frank Greer

ELIZABETHTON - George Frank Greer, age 86, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Roan Mountain, TN to the late Roby and Mary Greer. George served in the U.S. Army and later retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was a country man who loved his Lord, family and church. George was a loving husband, father, papaw and friend who never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing, Braves baseball, Cyclones football, watching his granddaughter Lauren play softball and overseeing the Annual 4th of July BBQ at his church. George was a member of East Side FWB Church where he served as trustee and ran the sound room for many years with the son he never had, Rick Peters and his adopted grandson, Jason Hambrick. To know George was to love him. So many considered him as their adopted papaw.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Jackson “Jack” Thomas Pohto

Jackson “Jack” Thomas Pohto, age 25, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2022. Jack was born in Johnson City, TN on May 29, 1997, to Christie Snapp Pohto and Gregory Pohto. He attended Towne Acres Elementary, Indian Trail Intermediate, and graduated from Science Hill High School in 2015. Jack attended ETSU. He was employed by Wyndham Hotels. Jack loved computers; he built his first gaming computer at age 13 with his own hands. He also loved cars and his 2 precious cats Ruby and Munchie.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City native enters Class of 2026 at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Robert Strom Eaton Jr., a graduate of Science Hill High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 Thursday, June 30, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport YMCA accepting school supply donations

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport YMCA is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive as part of its community outreach. Through July 31, members and non-members alike can drop off school supplies at the designated table in the YMCA lobby. The materials will be given to students involved in the Y On Wheels and afterschool programs.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Police in search of missing Kingsport girl

Kingsport police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning. Peyton Brianne Grace Begley was last seen around the 1300 block of Waverly Road. She is described as weighing around 130 pounds and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Both of her eyebrows are half-shaved and the back of her head is shaved at the bottom, authorities said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Q&A with candidates for Washington County mayor

Independent candidate James Reeves is challenging Republican incumbent Joe Grandy in the Aug. 4 race for Washington County mayor. The two faced off for the job in 2018 when Grandy defeated Reeves by 643 votes. • Tell us a bit about yourself. Grandy: I graduated from Randolph-Macon College and worked...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

