Art Exhibits

Take in the power of nature in Megan Elizabeth’s paintings from July 13 to Aug. 6 in the solo show “Oceans” at Gallery B. The exhibit show features layers of paint and unique textures that capture her awe of the water. The show will be open for viewing from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15 at Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. Call 301-215-7990, or email edavis@bethesda.org for more information. Courtesy photo

“Stratum: Life in Layers” — a body of two- and three-dimensional work created in phases by modeling organic shapes and then creating contrast with line and color. Frederick County artist Rhea Reeves Stein says, “I layer and combine fragile materials to create durable surfaces representing strength not only from one’s self but from community.” The exhibition runs from July 27 through Aug. 28 and is free and open to the public. An opening reception with the artist will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. districtarts.com/rhea-reeves-stein.

”Alonzo Davis: 20 Years in Maryland Art Exhibit” — through July 23, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. A solo exhibit that encapsulates Davis’ life, travels, practice and artworks. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org

”Nothing Else But What It Is” — through July 31, Eastside Artists’ Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring works by local artists Kathryn Phebus and Sonja Mishalanie. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.

”Bird Watching” — through July 31, in the North Gallery of the Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., Hagerstown’s City Park. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. 301-797-2867 or valleyartassoc.com.

”Graffiato Art Exhibition: A Community Interactive Art Exhibition — through Aug. 15, Gallery 115, Y Arts Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. The exhibition concept comes from Frederick-based artist, curator and writer Rula Jones. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 240-478-3407 or gallery115@frederickymca.org.

”Allure of the Near East: Treasures of the Huntington Museum of Art” — through Aug. 21, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Examples of glassware, ceramics, metalwork, painting, weaponry, weaving and more created from the 7th century BC to the late 19th century CE. Focusing on Islamic art objects, many works are from what is now modern-day Iran, Egypt, Syria and Turkey. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

”Ordinary Magic: An Octogenarian’s Garden” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. In this series of paintings that focus on botanical elements in abstract settings, David Wolfe expresses his fascination with the mysteries imbedded in the complex and sensuous forms and surprises presented by nature. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

”Inventing History: Cherished Memories of Good Times That Never Happen” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. The pencil drawings in this exhibition depict life in the 1940s that exists only in the imagination of the artist. David Hoff’s artwork is full of characters, places, and events that make up what he calls “visual folktales.” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

”Abstraction and Figuration” — through Aug. 28, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Dave Moreland’s artistic practice of late has utilized both abstraction and figuration, and combinations of the two. In addition to these, this exhibition also includes the use of self-portrait and a long-time interest in art history. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

”The Carnival” — through Aug. 31, Majestic Theater Art Gallery, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. Portraits, multimedia paintings by Gettysburg College alum Sarah Jacobs. Features a series of portraits and is named for the traveling carnival which visits Jacobs hometown of Littlestown. 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org.

Frederick County Art Association Exhibit — through Sept. 9, Frederick Health Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, and photography from some of Frederick’s most talented artists. Gallery is open Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.

”Unstructured Rise” — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa Imes’ approach to creating a multi-media experience for viewers of her work. Alyssa grew up in Emmitsburg, now lives in D.C. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org.

”Infinite Growth: An Exhibition of LBGTQ+ Artists” — through Sept. 23, FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Artists from Frederick, Baltimore and D.C. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. frederickartscouncil.org.