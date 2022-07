Drivers of crossovers and SUVs often cite the vehicle’s higher seating position as reasoning for their purchase, but while sitting higher up comes with its advantages, it can also make pedestrians, cyclists and smaller cars harder to see in certain scenarios. Just take this video from the /r/IdiotsInCars subreddit, for example, which shows the driver of a Ford Explorer running over a C4 Corvette after they failed to see it, essentially treating the sports car like a speed bump.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO