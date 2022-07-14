ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 21 killed in spate of bar shootings, police say

By Liezl Thom
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3el2_0gadlUXh00

At least 21 people were killed in a spate of shootings at bars across South Africa over the weekend, authorities said.

The deadliest incident occurred late Saturday night in Johannesburg's Soweto township in Gauteng province. A group of unknown men armed with rifles and pistols entered a local tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement in the Orlando East area of Soweto and "started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside," according to the South African Police Service.

MORE: Mystery remains over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub

Twenty-three people were shot, of whom 12 were declared dead at the scene while the other 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Three more later died at the hospital, bringing the death toll from the incident to 16, according to police.

"One more victim was confirmed dead today at the hospital," a police spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. "The team of investigators working together with Crime Intelligence are on the ground to establish the motive and eventually arrest the perpetrators involved in this shooting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyOdO_0gadlUXh00
Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A South African Police Service crime scene investigator talks on his phone at the scene of a mass shooting in Soweto, South Africa, on July 10, 2022.

South African Minister of Police Bheki Cele told reporters Monday that a manhunt has been launched for five suspects in connection with the Soweto shooting. Investigators have traced the suspects to Nongoma township in the coastal KwaZulu-Natal province, he said.

Another four people were killed earlier Saturday night in a separate shooting in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal province, about 45 miles northwest of Durban. Two gunmen opened fire on patrons in a tavern in the Sweetwaters area of Pietermaritzburg before fleeing in a small vehicle, according to police.

MORE: Mass funeral held for 21 teenagers who mysteriously died at South African nightclub

Twelve people were shot, of whom two were declared dead at the scene while two more died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

"The team will be working around the clock to track down and bring to book those responsible for this shooting," the South African Police Service's commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal province, Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanaz, said in a statement Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v68U5_0gadlUXh00
Shiraaz Mohamed/AP Photo - PHOTO: People gather at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, on July 10, 2022.

Two other people were shot and killed late Friday night when a pair of gunmen opened fire on patrons at a tavern in Katlehong township in Gauteng province, about 15 miles southeast of Johannesburg, according to police.

While the motives behind the shootings were not immediately known, the ongoing investigations will likely point to "old-fashioned crime," according to Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, president of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals, a South African nonprofit that aims to educate professionals and the public about threat assessment and management.

"Whether it be a battle between the tavern owner and somebody else, or some of the patrons that might have been part of one group of people that the shooters didn't like -- it’s probably the more likely option that's going to come out instead of one of these American style mass shootings," Labuschagne told ABC News in a recent interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ur1u_0gadlUXh00
Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A relative of one of the victims of a bar shooting cries as south African Police Service officers refuse to let her cross the police barrier and enter the crime scene in Soweto, South Africa, on July 10, 2022.

Labuschagne, who previously served as the head of the South African Police Service's specialized Investigative Psychology Section for 14 years, noted that the gun laws in South Africa are extremely tight and the biggest challenge is policing.

"It's not the Firearms Control Act that has any influence on whether or not we have gun violence or not, it's more active policing. That is the key to reducing gun violence in South Africa," he said. "We've got very strict laws already that I think are very good and, compared to other parts of the world, are quite comprehensive."

The bar shootings came two weeks after 21 teenagers were found dead at a popular tavern in Scenery Park, a suburb on the edge of the coastal city of East London in Eastern Cape province. The causes of those deaths remain under investigation , but the victims were not shot nor crushed in a stampede, according to police.

Comments / 112

Charlie Pee
4d ago

The devil has his finger on the trigger globally. He's very active because of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen. Let us pray fervently folks before we even get nuked

Reply(6)
20
Jeff
4d ago

let's see Democrats release violent felons from prison because they feel sorry for them. the crime rate escalate dramatically. they blame the guns. did I miss anything here?

Reply(27)
22
Dean Parr
4d ago

Here in America 🇺🇸 the Donkeypox disease is destroying America 🇺🇸 from within by the blew party going on 18 months now!!!

Reply(2)
24
Related
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Charged With Capital Murder In Killing Sister, Allegedly Forced 13-Year-Old Son To Discard Body

A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to dispose of the body has been charged with capital murder. Click 2 Houston reported that 38-year-old Carmen White appeared in court on Wednesday, June 29 to be charged with capital murder in connection with the March 31 death of her sister, Cynthia Cervantes. Her bond has been set at $750,000, according to a judge.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tavern#Murder#South African Police#Violent Crime#Crime Intelligence#Getty Images Photo
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Law & Crime

NYC Mom and Son Charged with Beating Her 7-Year-Old Daughter to Death in ‘Revolting, Disturbing Case’

A 36-year-old mother and her 17-year-old son are behind bars in New York City nearly a year after the woman’s 7-year-old daughter was beaten to death, authorities say. Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that a grand jury returned indictments against Navasia Jones and Paul Fine Jr. on several felony charges in the August 2021 death of Julissia Batties. Charges include second-degree murder under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life and manslaughter.
BRONX, NY
Popculture

Comedian Arrested for Road Rage

Joe Antonacci, a comedian and boxing ring announcer, was arrested for an alleged road rage incident in April. The New Jersey native was arrested in Elmhurst, Illinois after allegedly confronting a 27-year-old driver. Police said they obtained a video of the incident. On the afternoon of April 29, a man...
ELMHURST, IL
Daily Beast

Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

Sickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones. The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC News

ABC News

748K+
Followers
165K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy