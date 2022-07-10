ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in custody after vehicle crashes into Red River in Clarksville

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police say he crashed his vehicle into the Red River early Sunday morning while driving under the influence.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Tiny Town Road at Broadripple Drive. Officers were alerted to the crash after receiving a call regarding a vehicle that had run off of the bridge and crashed into the Red River.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFeGB_0gadl0OO00
    Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywSrL_0gadl0OO00
    Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

Officials say the vehicle was sinking but the driver was able to get out safely and make it to shore. The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Officers then determined that the driver was driving while under the influence and he was taken into custody.

According to Clarksville police, the vehicle’s headlights are still on and can be seen from the roadway.

Officers say the vehicle is unoccupied and will be removed from the Red River in the daytime for safety reasons.

No other information was immediately released.

