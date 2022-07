Assault: On July 4, 2022, Deputy Fleenor responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for the report of an assault. Video footage of the incident was captured in the day room which showed Leonard Charles Hall III, age 27 of no fixed address, and Nikko Muhammad Mason-Coates, age 19 of Lexington Park, engaged in a physical altercation where both men struck each other in the head and upper torso multiple times and then approximately two minutes later, Hall strikes Mason-Coates in the face. Both were charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 33963-22.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO