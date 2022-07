It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of James Russell Boley, 44, on July 5, 2022. “Jimmy”, as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, was born on April 24, 1978, in La Plata, MD, to Bruce R. Boley of Waldorf, MD, and Dolly K. Massey of Mechanicsville, MD. Jimmy graduated from Chopticon High School in 1996 with excellence in the Graphic Arts Design and Printing Program from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, where he received three honorable Gutenberg Awards for outstanding technical achievement in printing technology.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO