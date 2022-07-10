ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Climate watch: The Supreme Court’s ruling and future climate action

By Richard W. Jones
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency is a big setback in the effort to control greenhouse gas emissions. But it is not the final chapter.

The Court curtailed a considerable part of EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas discharges that drive climate change. Failing to remedy the cause of the climate crisis has always been — however foolish — one policy option. And whatever its legal rationale, the Court’s ruling endorses that approach.

This is unfortunate. While usually billed as a money saver, the “do nothing” option is actually the most expensive of all. It trades trillions of dollars in damage to the planet for balance-sheet benefits to fossil fuel firms.

Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent outlines the impacts: “increases in heat-related deaths,” “coastal inundation and erosion,” “more frequent and intense hurricanes, floods and other extreme weather events,” “drought,” “destruction of ecosystems,” and “potentially significant disruptions of food production.”

In a statement, Citizens’ Climate Lobby said, “By limiting the EPA’s authority in this way, the Court has cut off one major pathway for the federal government to address the root cause of these threats.”

But the Supreme Court’s ruling does not shut down all efforts to contain greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania and some other states.

PennFuture, the environmental advocacy organization, notes that “Pennsylvania’s constitution clearly grants guaranteed rights to clean air for every resident, and Pennsylvania’s Air Pollution Control Act gives our Department of Environmental Protection the Authority to regulate pollution.”

“The decision handed down by the Supreme Court does not change these rights and it does not change Pennsylvania’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling should have no impact on Pennsylvania’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. RGGI, which our state joined in April, is a group of a dozen East Coast states dedicated to reducing the volume of carbon dioxide pollution from electric power plants.

RGGI is a “cap and trade” program. It requires electric power plants to pay a fee for the CO2 they emit as they burn fossil fuels. Participating states use the money generated to fund local energy efficiency projects, expand renewable energy, and initiate greenhouse gas abatement efforts.

In his majority opinion, Justice Roberts said, “We presume that Congress intends to make major policy decisions itself, not leave those decisions to agencies.”

Should Congress respond to the will of the people? If so, what is that will?

“Public opinion is on the side of climate action,” observes Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “According to the Pew Research Center, two-thirds of Americans believe the government should do more to combat climate change. Bipartisan majorities want to see taxes on corporations based on their carbon emissions, increased tree planting, tougher fuel efficiency standards for cars, and more.”

Congress needs to pass lasting legislation to reduce carbon emissions. An obvious next step: include major climate policy in a budget reconciliation package.

Finally, I urge people to vote and let their representatives know, between elections, how they feel. “Democracy is not a state,” reminded the late Congressman John Lewis. “It is an act.”

Richard W. Jones lives in State College and is a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily Times

Under the baobab: ‘Battle for the soul of America’ continues

Congratulations to Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, sworn in as the first African American woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Joining Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett, she becomes the fourth woman to concurrently serve. She is the 116th Justice, the fifth woman, and third Black person to be appointed. Before Sandra Day O’Connor, appointed to the Court in 1981, and Thurgood Marshall appointed in 1967, justices of the Court had all been white men, mostly protestant Christians.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
Business Insider

A Capitol police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress

A Capitol police officer who was injured on January 6, 2021, said Republican lawmakers ignore him. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told MSNBC that the very people he protected that day now "avoid him." The only exceptions, he said, are GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. A Capitol police officer who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Centre Daily Times

Ferguson supervisors vote against supporting Rep. Conklin’s ‘reactive’ domestic violence bill

After discussing the resolution for three meetings, the Ferguson Township board of supervisors unanimously voted against supporting a state lawmaker’s bill that would prohibit people convicted of domestic violence crimes from holding public office in Pennsylvania. Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, is seeking support for the bill — which...
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Air Pollution Control Act#Climate Change#Co2 Emissions#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Court#Citizens#Pennfuture
Centre Daily Times

Penn State football continues support for rare disease community in 19th annual Lift for Life

The decision to get involved with Penn State’s chapter of Uplifting Athletes — an organization with the mission of inspiring the rare disease community with hope through the power of sport — was an easy one for Chris Stoll. The Penn State longsnapper lost his grandfather to Lewy body dementia two years ago and uses the organization to help create awareness about rare diseases and honor his late grandfather.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Centre Daily Times

Centre County officials have concerns about Rep. Conklin’s domestic violence bill. Here’s why

With domestic violence survivors and advocates by his side, Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, in April unveiled legislation that would bar anyone convicted of domestic violence from holding public office in Pennsylvania. While the proposed constitutional amendment received early support, getting local elected officials on board has proved more difficult...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
2K+
Followers
182
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy