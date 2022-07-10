ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

As Biden continues to delegitimize the Supreme Court, the country becomes more divided

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Savannah, GA) — A petition is going around a Georgia college to rename a building dedicated to a Supreme Court...

Business Insider

A Capitol police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress

A Capitol police officer who was injured on January 6, 2021, said Republican lawmakers ignore him. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told MSNBC that the very people he protected that day now "avoid him." The only exceptions, he said, are GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. A Capitol police officer who...
Savannah, GA
MSNBC

New details emerge on Trump’s call to a Jan. 6 witness

There were already questions about whether Team Trump was trying to pressure witnesses in the Jan. 6 investigation, but those concerns became even more serious this week, toward the end of the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the bipartisan panel, explained from...
The Associated Press

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case initially met with skepticism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
AFP

Himars precision rockets shift the balance in Ukraine: experts

US-made precision rockets have given Ukraine forces a major battlefield boost since they were introduced in June, tilting the balance against the Russians and possibly forcing Moscow to pause its offensive, experts said. Doing so would leave the frontline artillery that is the mainstay of the Russian offensive less protected from Ukraine air and ground forces.
