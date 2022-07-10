Cheers to Black Rifle Coffee’s success, but military service isn’t a marketing tool

Facebook/Black Rifle Coffee Company

Don’t trade on combat past

The Dallas Cowboys adding Black Rifle Coffee Company to their retinue of sponsors is funny. (July 7, 4A, “Cowboys’ deal with Black Rifle Coffee sparks backlash”) It shows just how materialistic and tone-deaf Jerry Jones is. But I’m surprised a company with the name Black Rifle Coffee Company would do as well as it has. Ordering up a cup of “Murdered Out” with cream and sugar must be a thrilling moment in a ho-hum life.

As a combat veteran who owns a business, I would never consider playing on my combat experiences to build my business, as the owners of Black Rifle have. It is one thing to mention in passing that you are a combat veteran, but using it to glorify yourself to promote your business is another thing.

I am glad to see a veteran become successful, but I do not care for the way he has done it.

- J. Patrick Saunders, Lewisville

Making an issue out of nothing

I’ve heard it all, but this is totally absurd. A veteran-owned company is doing an awesome thing for fellow veterans and is ridiculed for his service? People are sitting back waiting for reasons to lash out over anything. Black Rifle Coffee Company is not selling or promoting guns. You don’t have to buy the coffee, but remember where the money goes.

I’m a veteran who proudly supports another. Quit trying to create problems when there are plenty out there in this world.

- Richard Hutchison, North Richland Hills

Fireworks are a real burn danger

A burn ban means a burn ban. If it’s in effect in Tarrant County, the sale or use of fireworks must be prohibited, even on the Fourth of July. (July 6, 3A, “Over 200 grass, brush fire calls made July 4 in Fort Worth”)

- Dave Manuel, Fort Worth

Keep the court conservative

If the U.S. Supreme Court adopted the liberal judicial philosophy proposed by Eugene Robinson in his July 3 column, “Planet is baking. But what’s reality to Supreme Court?”, (5C) it would be a ticket to the end of this nation being a constitutional republic.

Robinson seems to want the court to decide cases not in accordance with the Constitution and the law, but rather what would be best for the nation from a liberal perspective. It would not be long before the Constitution would become a hollow shell.

This will not happen so long as conservative justices remain in the majority on the court. To ensure this, more conservatives must be elected to Congress and the presidency.

- William Brown, Arlington

Appreciate hard workers

Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez’s Sunday column about the capable and honest workforce we get from south of the border was a breath of fresh air. (5C, “Want to fix labor shortage hurting your local restaurants? Immigrants get the job done”)

The easiest thing in life is to hate. I’ve been a lawyer since 1977 and have represented hundreds of immigrants. Every one has been a fine person.

Send me the name of Jesse’s restaurant so I can buy a meal and shake his hand.

- Chuck Noteboom, Fort Worth

Spread the wealth, county

Did the Tarrant County commissioners use any intellectual curiosity to determine how the $26.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds could best benefit county residents? (July 6, 1A, “Tarrant County employees to get $4,900 one-time bonus”)

I’m sure many county employees would get much-needed help from the $4,900 windfall. I’m also sure that many needy families in the county need financial assistance equally — or perhaps even more in these trying times.

It strikes me as either laziness or, at worst, self-serving on the commissioners’ part to keep these funds in-house. We deserve more from our elected officials.

- David King, Fort Worth

It’s great, but not the anthem

Since the Sept. 9, 2001, attacks, “God Bless America” has been sung at Major League Baseball games during the seventh-inning stretch. That’s fine — it’s a a beautiful song.

But please fans and players: Do not put your hand over your heart or remove your cap during it. Those are reserved for respect of our flag and our national anthem, not for an Irving Berlin song from the movie “This Is the Army.”

- Karen Gudknecht, Fort Worth