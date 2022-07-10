Opinion/Chaput: Court's recent church-state rulings relate to past RI cases

Erik J. Chaput teaches in the School of Continuing Education at Providence College. He is the author of "Rhode Island and the Establishment Clause," a digital curriculum guide for teachers hosted on RIHS.org. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to remove a federal right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade (1973), arguably the most hotly debated case in American politics over the last 50 years, has certainly grabbed most of the headlines in recent weeks.

Somewhat lost in the coverage of this blockbuster term of the Court, however, has been the landmark decisions relating to these provisions of the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” On June 21, the Supreme Court struck down a decades-old tuition program in a rural area, with limited public schools, in the state of Maine because it did not allow for public funds to go to religious schools.

Chief Justice John Roberts maintained that the plaintiffs’ right to the free exercise of religion had been violated. A week later, the Court ruled that a school board in Washington state discriminated against a football coach when it disciplined him for praying with players after a game. “The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” wrote Justice Neal Gorsuch.

As Rhode Island humanities teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, they may want to consider how the Court’s recent rulings on church-state matters relates to several landmark decisions stemming from Rhode Island, most of which the current Court has now dismantled. To help students understand our nation’s history and how the Court is interpreting it, teachers should also utilize the recently completed four-volume work on Rhode Island and the ratification of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The volumes are part of a ground-breaking work produced by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press with the aid of Rhode Island historian laureate Patrick T. Conley.

Several Rhode Island cases dealing with education reached the Supreme Court in the span of 20 years, including Robinson v. DiCenso (1971) and Lee v. Weisman (1992), with both leading to landmark rulings. The DiCenso case, which was joined by the Court with Lemon v. Kurtzman for decision, invalidated a Rhode Island statute that supplemented the salaries of teachers in non-public schools. The Weisman case dealt with a prayer (albeit non-sectarian) in a public-school setting. And just a few years ago, the U.S. District Court ordered a prayer banner dating from the early 1960s removed from Cranston West High School due to religious entanglement issues.

Directly relating to the recent decision overturning the Maine statute forbidding vouchers for use in religious schools, state aid to private education was one of the most formidable public policy issues in the Ocean State in the 1950s and '60s. In 1965, Governor John Chafee set up a special commission to examine if state aid to nonpublic education violated the federal Constitution and the state’s governing document. This issue took center stage in the debate over a tuition-grant proposal.

Much like today, the participants involved in the 1968 tuition-grant debate perceived the issue in more than political terms. Tuition-grants were viewed in large part as a struggle over contending ideas of the constitutional order. Precisely because proponents and opponents alike championed the same ideal, they fought all-the-harder to ensure their understanding would prevail. In the end, the tuition-grant plan did not pass, but by 1969, proponents in the legislature came up with another idea to use state funds to supplement non-public school teachers of secular subjects. The Warren Court overturned it.

Today, the secular versus sectarian nature of our ever-expanding culture wars is taking center stage as we move into a contentious election season. A question to ponder is will the Court’s recent decisions help to establish a greater level of unity in our fractured society.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion/Chaput: Court's recent church-state rulings relate to past RI cases