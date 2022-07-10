Free pizza for city residents this Wednesday

Bridgewater College track & field freshman Aaron Moon has earned both the VaSID State Track Rookie of the Year and Field Rookie of the Year honors. Moon, a multis competitor from Springfield, Va., was also named the ODAC Rookie of the Year. He earned All-ODAC First Team honors in the 4×400 meter relay (3:19.37) and All-ODAC Second Team honor in the triple jump (13.54m). Additionally, his top 100 meter dash (11.01), 200 meter dash (23.00), high jump (1.84m), long jump (6.49m), discus (29.51m) and javelin (44.30m) marks all ranks in the conference’s top 25. An All-Region performer, he ended his first campaign with the Eagles by the recording the second best decathlon performance in school history (5812). In addition to his two Rookie of the Year awards, Moon earned a spot on the second team for jumps.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO