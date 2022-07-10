ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Free pizza for city residents this Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know, three out of five home fire deaths had no working smoke alarms?. Each year, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and CiCi’s, sponsor a...

Sun Belt schedule released for JMU Women’s Basketball

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon, handing James Madison its 18-game slate in its first season with the league. The Dukes will welcome Coastal Carolina to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Dec. 29 to open conference...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Eagles’ Moon earns State Track, Field Rookie of the Year honors

Bridgewater College track & field freshman Aaron Moon has earned both the VaSID State Track Rookie of the Year and Field Rookie of the Year honors. Moon, a multis competitor from Springfield, Va., was also named the ODAC Rookie of the Year. He earned All-ODAC First Team honors in the 4×400 meter relay (3:19.37) and All-ODAC Second Team honor in the triple jump (13.54m). Additionally, his top 100 meter dash (11.01), 200 meter dash (23.00), high jump (1.84m), long jump (6.49m), discus (29.51m) and javelin (44.30m) marks all ranks in the conference’s top 25. An All-Region performer, he ended his first campaign with the Eagles by the recording the second best decathlon performance in school history (5812). In addition to his two Rookie of the Year awards, Moon earned a spot on the second team for jumps.
BRIDGEWATER, VA

