NASCAR race at Atlanta: What channel and how to watch the stream
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Quaker State 400.
The 400-mile race will take 260 laps to complete. Last year, Kurt Busch took the checkered flag.
The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHAT CHANNEL IS THE QUAKER STATE 400 ON?
The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast on USA Network. Cord-cutters can catch the event on NBC Sports streaming app or via Peacock. The radio broadcast can be found on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and on Performance Racing Network (106.5 WEND-FM).
WEATHER FOR SUNDAY’S RACE
Weather.com predicts thunderstorms this Sunday in Hampton, with a 75 percent chance of precipitation that should become “more widespread in the afternoon.” Temperatures should be in the mid-80s.
