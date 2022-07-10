NASCAR race at Atlanta: What channel and how to watch the stream

Tyler Reddick won last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America. Morry Gash AP

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Quaker State 400.

The 400-mile race will take 260 laps to complete. Last year, Kurt Busch took the checkered flag.

The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE QUAKER STATE 400 ON?

The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast on USA Network. Cord-cutters can catch the event on NBC Sports streaming app or via Peacock. The radio broadcast can be found on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and on Performance Racing Network (106.5 WEND-FM).

WEATHER FOR SUNDAY’S RACE

Weather.com predicts thunderstorms this Sunday in Hampton, with a 75 percent chance of precipitation that should become “more widespread in the afternoon.” Temperatures should be in the mid-80s.