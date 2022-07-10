ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR race at Atlanta: What channel and how to watch the stream

By Varun Shankar
Tyler Reddick won last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America. Morry Gash AP

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Quaker State 400.

The 400-mile race will take 260 laps to complete. Last year, Kurt Busch took the checkered flag.

The race is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE QUAKER STATE 400 ON?

The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast on USA Network. Cord-cutters can catch the event on NBC Sports streaming app or via Peacock. The radio broadcast can be found on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and on Performance Racing Network (106.5 WEND-FM).

WEATHER FOR SUNDAY’S RACE

Weather.com predicts thunderstorms this Sunday in Hampton, with a 75 percent chance of precipitation that should become “more widespread in the afternoon.” Temperatures should be in the mid-80s.

UNC’s Brady Manek is showcasing his skills. Is it enough to hang with the Hornets?

Brady Manek dribbled up the court, motoring as quickly as he could down the middle of the lane and tossed the ball skyward, looking to make the most unusual of connections. See, Manek is a product of North Carolina and even though he saw a former Duke rival out of the corner of his eye, he didn’t allow any manufactured hate to negatively influence his decision. Manek gave it up to Mark Williams for a two-handed flush, creating the rarest of basketball moments and something the two can joke about for years to come after hooking up for a nifty alley-oop in the Charlotte Hornets’ 91-80 win over Cleveland in Las Vegas Summer League action on Wednesday.
