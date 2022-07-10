ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer Reacts To Amber Heard Asking For Mistrial In Johnny Depp Case Over Alleged Juror Mix-Up

By Catherine Armecin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A civil rights and trial attorney has weighed in on Amber Heard's legal team's request for the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her to be thrown out and their allegation that the wrong juror showed up to the trial. Heard's lawyers filed a motion this week asking...

kitty-o
4d ago

we need a mistrial because there was a juror mixup.yet for weeks nobody noticed?live with the verdict. you'll lose again if it goes toa second trial.she has tried everything to get out of paying the judgement..if I were her I'd be embarrassed. just move on...

Lilly Smith
4d ago

She stands correct that Heards attorneys had plenty of time to notice any juror discrepancy and the Juror has to show ID. Could it be that Heards attorneys noticed said nothing in the event she was found guilty. It would show malice on Heards attorneys. She is broke, owes charities and being sued by one of the insurance companies, which she'll loose. She bought a home in the mist of all this and put a baby in the middle of her insanity. Ain't happening Captain.

Dust Bun E Chaser
4d ago

This story is getting old. NOTHING is going to come out of this. ACCEPT ATTENTION. It’s working.

ComicBook

Judge Denies Amber Heard's Mistrial Request Over Johnny Depp Trial

A judge has denied Amber Heard's motion for a mistrial in the defamation suit with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard's legal team had previously filed a motion asking for the court to set aside the verdict and order a new trial in the case, in part, on the grounds that one of the juror's may have been an imposter — specifically that the jury summons was sent to a person from the same household who is 25 older than the juror who actually reported to court.
Cinemablend

Following Johnny Depp's TikTok Debut, Amber Heard's Trial Claims About Social Media's Influence Are Being Examined In An Unexpected Way

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making headlines for years, but things definitely heated up once their defamation trial in Virginia actually began. With cameras in the courtroom, every moment went viral, and the verdict ultimately sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Some of those viral moments came on social media outlets like TikTok, with Depp himself joining after the trial. Although now Amber Heard’s claims about social media’s influence on the trial are being examined in an unexpected way.
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Mistrial Motion Denied In Johnny Depp Verdict Despite Evidence For Illegitimate Juror

Amber Heard’s efforts to have the verdict against her ex-husband Johnny Depp declared a mistrial have been denied by a Virginia judge on Wednesday, July 13. Judge Penney Azcarate, who oversaw the trial, rejected the Aquaman actress’s motion, despite the fact that her legal presented evidence that one of the jurors was not the person who was supposed to serve on the jury.
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Settles Lawsuit With 'City Of Lies' Crew Member As Amber Heard Requests New Trial

Johnny Depp settled his lawsuit with the City of Lies location manager who accused him of assault just weeks before going to trial. Before the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Gregg "Rocky" Brooks were set to go to a civil trial in Los Angeles on Monday, July 25, they reached a settlement on Monday, July 11, with judge Holly J. Fujie agreeing to put off the upcoming trial until January 5 next year, it was reported.
Cinemablend

How Robert Downey Jr. Allegedly Reached Out To Johnny Depp After His Defamation Trial Verdict Came Down

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for years, as their long legal battle continues on. Things came to a head when their defamation case began in Virginia, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his representation largely coming out as the victors in court. And now we know how Robert Downey Jr. allegedly reached out to Depp after his defamation trial verdict came down.
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
puneet

Opinion: A Public Affair

The court case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been making the rounds. It was not a private family case but rather a grand public spectacle attracting widespread attention.
The Independent

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fulfilled promise for ‘global humiliation’ and admits ‘I’m not a good victim’

Amber Heard has said that Johnny Depp fulfilled his promise for “global humiliation” and added that she’s “not a good victim”. In her first interview since a jury sided with Mr Depp in the couple’s bombshell defamation trial, Ms Heard was asked by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie: “There’s a text message where Johnny promises total global humiliation for you. Do you feel like that came true?”“I know he promised it, I testified to this,” Ms Heard said. “I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a likeable victim, I’m not a perfect victim, but when I testified I...
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
