The current shakeup in college sports conferences has big implications across the sports world and leaves many fans wondering how their school and league will be affected. The Big 12, in particular, seems in a strong position to make some moves, like potentially recruiting Pac-12 schools to join its cohort after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Behind its new commissioner Brett Yormack, the Big 12 is expected to give some indication of its next steps this week at media days.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO