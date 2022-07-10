ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

By Lauren Edmonds
Inside this tent in Asheville, North Carolina, a concealed slide inside leads to an underground home. Maxwell Wyndorf
  • Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide.
  • The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home.
  • The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Parrishes launched their company, Treehouses of Serenity, which builds unique travel destinations along the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2016. They've built seven properties so far — including the whimsical "Wizard's Hollow" and "The Perch" that's an elevated treehouse — on land they initially didn't know what to do with, they told Insider.

"We were sitting around watching 'Treehouse Masters' one night and Caroline said, 'Why don't we try an Airbnb treehouse because it's Asheville and it's such a cool little town?'" Mike, 65, told Insider.

"We started talking about it in 2015," Caroline, 45, said. "And at that point, the thought was just traditional treehouses, but it's evolved from there."

The couple later appeared on season two of DIY Network's "The Treehouse Guys" and built their first treehouse, "Sanctuary." They completed their newest addition, "Alchemy," an underground house with a hidden slide, this February.

Mike told Insider they were inspired to build "Alchemy" during a Pinterest search when they stumbled upon a photo of an underground bunker. The couple wanted to create an unexpected entrance for the underground home, so they settled on a camping tent.

"We thought, how cool would it be to have a tent sitting there and people pull up and think, what in the world is going on here?" he said of building the underground home. "And then they come into the tent and find the slide."

Caroline added that they wanted the Airbnb to look "solely like a tent" outside.

Caroline and Mike said it takes them six to eight months to build a fully equipped treehouse, but that time varies depending on the project. They said "Alchemy" cost about $300,000 to build.

As of Friday, the property is available to rent on Airbnb for a nightly rate of $396.

During the building phase, Mike and Caroline said they used the mountain's sloping terrain to their advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwXU7_0gadggnE00
The Parrishes built into the land (left) to create "Alchemy" (right). Courtesy of Mike and Caroline Parrish

Mike said the slopes on their land initially seemed like an obstacle.

"Our land is really sloping and that's why, initially, our land planner didn't think that property was good for anything," Mike said. "But it's perfect for giving people that treehouse feel or that underground feel."

While their first property, "Sanctuary," is built like a traditional treehouse, others like "The Aerie" are built on stilts. "Dragon's Knoll" and "Alchemy" are both underground builds.

Caroline said creating an underground home like "Alchemy" was similar to a building a basement.

Alice Betts
4d ago

So, the story is titled an underground house with no photos but ads for the builder. Disappointed!

AARGH
4d ago

Interesting, I had to look up pictures of the Alchemy house on Airbnb. I didn’t see the slide in the tent. I’m wondering how do you get out or replace worn out appliances/furniture? Is there another exit or stairs? I actually like the tree house better than the bunker. The interior design is nicer but I saw a hanging lamp in the bunker that is in my Home Design game lol. You can buy items in that game with external links for your home which is a neat option for some.

