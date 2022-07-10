ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, VT

Sugarbush releases full summer events calendar

The Valley Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack after several truncated summer event schedules, Sugarbush Resort has lined up a number of both recurring and unique events throughout the summer geared to guests of all ages and interests. On the recurring events side, the resort has taken many of its weekly activities and bundled them all...

The Valley Reporter

Harwood XC fun runs begin July 18

The Harwood cross-country summer fun runs will be held on the same venue and terrain used for the 2022 Mad Dash, on the trails at Harwood Union. Runs/walks will take place every Monday evening from July 18 until the start of school. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Runs/walks begin at 6:30 p.m.
MORETOWN, VT
The Valley Reporter

Lawson’s Finest Liquids accepting applicants for 2023 Sunshine Fund

Applications from Vermont nonprofit organizations for the Lawson's Finest Liquids 2023 Sunshine Fund calendar are open. Created to assist nonprofits that support the environment and the people of Vermont, the Sunshine Fund is the center of Lawson's Social Impact Program. Lawson’s Finest Liquids supports its staff through a living wage...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

‘This is sad’

My husband and I have attended this parade since 1989 and, up until this year, have totally enjoyed it. We always set up our chairs on the northeast corner of the bridge, next to the Pitcher Inn. We arrived at 8 a.m. and met with security who told us our chairs could not be on the road, but on grass, due to floats passing by. No problem, we did as told. Everything was fine until the cannon was fired and the parade started. People kept coming to the bridge wanting to cross but were told they could not until the end of the parade. So, they just stood in front of us, on the road, which we were not allowed to sit on, blocking our view, and in some cases, refusing to move. There were at least six security guards on the bridge, and when people near us complained that security should have moved back further in the crowd to move them back from the bridge, which at this point, had become a bottleneck, matters only got worse when security refused to do that. I had hoped to video the parade, but all I got was people standing in front of my camera. At one point, a woman who was turned away from crossing the bridge, actually sat on my feet rather than move back. This may be the last time we attend the parade.
WARREN, VT
The Valley Reporter

At-home COVID-19 tests available locally

The Vermont Department of Health is making free, rapid antigen tests for COVID available to towns, libraries and community pantries and food shelves. The Warren Library and the Joslin Library have requested tests. Warren Library director Marie Schmukal said the library had received its tests and they are available for distribution, one test kit per person. The Joslin Memorial Library tests are available and one test kit per person is being distributed, according to library director Jason Butler. Tests are available during library operating hours. The Warren Public Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10-6; Tuesday and Saturday, 9-2. The Joslin Memorial Library is open Monday-Thursday, 10-5; Saturday 10-2. The library tests are available to all members of the public.
WARREN, VT
The Valley Reporter

‘Promote letting go’

I was invited to join the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition in April to discuss the impact of trauma associated with the use of restraint and seclusion. I have since followed the process of policy review by the Harwood Unified Union School District. I am impressed by the depth and breadth...
The Valley Reporter

Harwood girls’ basketball camp a success

More than 40 players participated in this year's Harwood girls' youth basketball camp.“This was the 20th year of offering this camp and I couldn’t have been happier with the turnout,” said coach Tommy Young. “In order to build a solid basketball program, a coach must be involved in their feeder programs and connect with their athletes at a young age. It is important to develop skills and a love for the game.”
MORETOWN, VT

