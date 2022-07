Omar's Hat started on the corner of 45th and Locust when a group of musicians gathered in a place called Meskerem to spark a jam that’s never stopped since. This music is our love for Philadelphia, for a history of sounds that is always expanding, never settling. Our music is for Omar, whose dance never quit reminding us that each day is to be treasured; that you can always find magic in the everyday. This music is for you, come join in. All creative attitudes are welcomed and celebrated. We thank you for being a part of the vibe.

