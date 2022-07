A Texas repairman called the police after finding a human remains inside a backyard grill at a home he'd been contracted to work at on Tuesday, authorities say. Police later arrived to the scene with a search warrant and confirmed there was a body inside a large BBQ grill. Houston Police said there was a full skeleton inside, but the remains were quite old, and they could not yet identify whether it was male or female, according to local media.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO