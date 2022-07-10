ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa Grove’s Sequoias Are At Risk From Wildfires

The boardwalk at Yosemite's Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is viewed on October 6, 2019, in Yosemite Valley, California. George Rose/Getty Images

Travel to southern California and you might well find yourself in the presence of trees that have stood there for thousands of years. Mariposa Grove is home to several long-lived trees, a number of which are also among the largest of their kind in the world. Legislation signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1864 codified protection for the trees in question, and the grove became part of Yosemite National Park 42 years later.

Now, though, Mariposa Grove and its famed sequoias are at risk from wildfires in the region. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the Washburn fire has put 500 sequoias at risk, along with the town of Wawona, which is located within Yosemite National Park.

As the Los Angeles Times article points out, sequoias have historically survived many fires over the years — a tree doesn’t last for nearly 2,000 years without some ability to withstand fire, after all. But the scope of the wildfires currently affecting California pose a more existential threat to these trees. Why? The article cites drought and the effects of climate change as contributing to the advanced risk at play here.

Efforts are underway to preserve and protect the sequoias in Mariposa Grove, in conjunction with the broader efforts to deal with the Washburn fire. For now, preservationists and visitors to the grove alike are hoping for the best.

InsideHook

Why Are So Many Tourists Getting Attacked by Bison at Yellowstone?

The National Park Service takes visitor and animal safety seriously. On the front page of Yellowstone’s website (albeit near the bottom), the NPS tells you exactly how far away to stay from bison and elk (25 yards) and from bears and wolves (100 yards) because the park’s animals “are WILD and DANGEROUS” [emphasis them].
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Seeing More Big Fish? Climate Change Might Be Responsible.

On average, the humble lake sturgeon is generally three to five feet in length. Last year, however, one was found in the Detroit River that was seven feet long — a newsworthy sturgeon if ever there was one. But as it turns out, sightings of larger-than-normal fish don’t just mean that we’re on the way to a return of megafauna. Instead, new evidence has emerged that this phenomenon is yet another sign of climate change’s effects on the planet.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods Take Shots at Greg Norman and LIV Golf

With the former being too rich and the latter being too far along in his career to have any reason to consider joining LIV Golf, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus backed the PGA Tour while speaking ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews and teed off on the upstart series as well as its leader Greg Norman.
GOLF
California State
The Associated Press

Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra Nevada wildfire destroyed a building and was a threat to more than 250 homes and other structures, California authorities said Wednesday. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres (366 hectares) along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a nighttime update.
BRIDGEPORT, CA
Abraham Lincoln
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more.

