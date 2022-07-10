Gimme’ Shelter – Peyton at Providence Animal Control

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.

