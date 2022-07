After a contentious city council meeting one week ago, Aldermen advanced a third version of an aldermanic map on Tuesday for a vote at next week’s meeting. The most significant changes are to ward seven, portions of which would fall under wards six and eight in the new map’s version. Ward seven Alderman, Joe McMenamin, who is term limited, will not be running for re-election.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO