Pella, IA

Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella City Council welcomed Pella Community Ambulance as employees to start their most recent regular meeting....

Related
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update

Work on the Indianola downtown square reconstruction project continued over the past week. The installation of water main and yard hydrants on Ashland and Howard is complete, along with pavement markings, street signage and light poles on Howard. Subgrade prep on Ashland between 1st St and Howard began, along with...
INDIANOLA, IA
Three Thursdays in Pella Remain This Summer

The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance have three remaining Thursdays in Pella events in Central Park. Executive Director Karen Eischen says this week’s theme is “To the Rescue,” next week is “Full STEAM Ahead,” and the final event is “Make a Splash,” on July 28th, with a wide range of activities highlighted. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
The City of Knoxville to Hold an Information Session and Tour Of Dixie Gebhardt House

The City of Knoxville will hold an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House on Monday, August 1 at 3:00 pm at the Knoxville Public Library. The session is for any individuals or organizations who are interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons will be the host of the session. Interested parties will need to RSVP.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Marion County Board Of Supervisors Approves Rezoning Request For VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session on Tuesday. The board approved the rezoning request from the City of Knoxville for phase one of the VA Development Project. With the approval, this will go back to the Knoxville City Council for approval at their next meeting on Monday, July 18. The Board approved a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board also approved the Appointment of Dawn Bender RN as a Marion County Medical Examiner Investigator.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Marion County Fair to Begin

The Marion County Fair begins Friday, July 15. There are many things to do and see. Morgan Mckay spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about her highlights of the fair. “There are plenty of livestock shows to see but if you are not interested in livestock you can go to Dyer Hudson Hall. Every day they will have different exhibits including arts, clothing, communications projects, and nutrition. Also, we do something that most counties don’t do, and it’s called a bucket of junk. Companies like Weiler and Vermeer donate their metal scrapes and exhibitors create a sculpture or exhibits with the scraps Those will then be auctioned off on Wednesday, July 20 with proceeds going to the Marion County Youth Foundation.”
MARION COUNTY, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Crossroads of Pella Assistant Director

Crossroads of Pella Executive Director Jim Hibma and new Assistant Director Chris Allen discuss the expansion of services for the non-profit organization. Read more about Crossroads of Pella and the services they provide at their website. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tomorrow

The Indianola Chamber is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for American Family Insurance Agent Michael Richey. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News American Family Insurance offers home, auto, life, and business insurance among many others. The ribbon cutting will be on Wednesday, July 13th at 10am at 204 E Detroit Ave.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville School Board Hears Presentation on Handle WIth Care Program

The Knoxville School Board heard a presentation on the Handle With Care Program the district has started. Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “We started the program this past school year and what it does is bridge the gap between inside and outside of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville School Board Approves Academic Club

The Knoxville School Board approved a request for an Academic Club. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the Club. “This has been something that has been going on for a couple of years now and we have had a staff member that has been in charge of it. The club will go to different contests and the contests are like trivia events that test the student’s knowledge of many different subjects. The staff that is in charge of the club wanted the club to be recognized as an official district club and activity and started the process and that is what the board approved.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville-Marion County Fair

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is County Coordinator Ashton Wells as we talk about events at the Marion County Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
PPI Hosts Jolly in June Food Drive

During the month of June, Precision Pulley & Idler held a company-wide food drive, led by the Employee Ownership Committee. In past years, PPI has spoken with local food banks about when they receive the least amount of donations, and many places responded with the summer months, as December tends to be overloaded with donations because of the holiday season. Jolly in June came around as a way to help spread joy year-round to people in need. PPI employee-owners were able to donate non-perishable items, as well as cash donations that will benefit local food banks. PPI was able to raise a total of 4,880 pounds of food and cash donations from their locations in Algona, Canada, Humboldt, and Pella.
PELLA, IA
Marion County, Public Health, and Staff Face Lawsuit

A wrongful termination lawsuit has been filed against Marion County, the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD), Melissa Woodhouse, I-Smile Coordinator for MCPHD, and Kim Dorn, Director of MCPHD. Teri Kobussen, who formerly worked as a dental hygienist for MCPHD’s I-Smile@School program, is bringing the lawsuit. MCPHD is a state...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Indianola Balloon Sky Parade Next Week

The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade is one week away, as balloons will fly above the downtown Indianola square to help to kick off the 2022 event. Dozens of balloons will fly over the square, and local shops, businesses, and restaurants will have special deals and sales for merchandise. The 2nd annual National Balloon Classic Sky Parade will be on July 21st from 5-8pm, with the National Balloon Classic running from July 29th through August 6th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on the square for the sky parade playing music and making announcements.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Indianola – Hartford Farm to Table Dinner

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features part two of a two-part interview with Keisha Thompson with the Warren County Farm Bureau, about the upcoming Farm to Table dinner at the Hartford BBQ Bash this Saturday. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
INDIANOLA, IA
DutchFix, De Kelder Speakeasy Hosting Summer Soiree

The Pella community is celebrating its 175th birthday soon, and a pair of local businesses are aiming to add to the party. Owner of DutchFix Jason Bandstra says the Summer Soiree is coming to the Klokkenspel Plaza on Friday, August 5th, and Saturday, August 6th, co-hosted by the restaurant and De Kelder Speakeasy. Bandstra says the ticketed event will feature a live DJ playing music of different eras by the hour and feature a unique menu of food and drinks, in part, to utiltize the unique space next to their stores and to celebrate the rich tradition of the community. Tickets for the Summer Soiree are available here and cost $55 per person. Hear more about the event on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
KRCO to Hold Annual Bus Ride Fundraiser

The Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization is holding its annual fundraising bus trip on Tuesday, August 9. Knoxville Charitable Racing Organization President Maureen Nichols spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “The night before the big 410 races we hold a pub crawl bus ride. We go to various locations around...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Summer Art Festival July 30th

The Indianola Summer Art Festival is returning this summer, a cooperative effort from the Indianola Public Arts Commission, Indianola Hometown Pride, and the Warren County Fair and National Balloon Classic. The festival will take place in Indianola’s historic Buxton Park arboretum and botanical garden, and will have local artists featuring their work, which has been submitted to be displayed and for sale as original, handcrafted work. The festival will take place on July 30th, and will coincide with the first full day of the 2022 National Balloon Classic and the fourth day of the Warren County Fair. Find more information about the event below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville-KRCO

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is the Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization’s President Maureen Nichols as we talk about upcoming events. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Regional to Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Young Children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months and older. Pella Regional Medical Clinic in Pella will hold a vaccination clinic on Thursday, July 21, for children ages six months through five years old. Pella Regional will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is a two dose series. The second dose will be automatically scheduled four weeks after the first. For more information and to schedule a vaccine appointment for a child, call 641-621-2200.
PELLA, IA
Jan Van Dyk

Funeral services for Jan Van Dyk, age 71, of Pella will be held at 9:00am, Monday, July 18th, at the Third Church. Visitation will begin at noon, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present from 2:00-4:00pm.
PELLA, IA

