Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

The Knoxville School Board approved a request for an Academic Club. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the Club. “This has been something that has been going on for a couple of years now and we have had a staff member that has been in charge of it. The club will go to different contests and the contests are like trivia events that test the student’s knowledge of many different subjects. The staff that is in charge of the club wanted the club to be recognized as an official district club and activity and started the process and that is what the board approved.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO