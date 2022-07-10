Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

During the month of June, Precision Pulley & Idler held a company-wide food drive, led by the Employee Ownership Committee. In past years, PPI has spoken with local food banks about when they receive the least amount of donations, and many places responded with the summer months, as December tends to be overloaded with donations because of the holiday season. Jolly in June came around as a way to help spread joy year-round to people in need. PPI employee-owners were able to donate non-perishable items, as well as cash donations that will benefit local food banks. PPI was able to raise a total of 4,880 pounds of food and cash donations from their locations in Algona, Canada, Humboldt, and Pella.
