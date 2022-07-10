ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Austal begins construction on first steel ship Monday

By Chad Petri
 4 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s biggest private employer enters a new era Monday. Austal begins construction on its first steel ship tomorrow.

Last year Austal was awarded a contract to build a Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship or T-ATS. Congressman Jerry Carl will join Austal administrators and Naval Officers for a ceremony to mark the start of construction. According to a news release:

“T-ATS will provide ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue capabilities to support U.S. fleet operations and will be a multi mission common hull platform capable of towing heavy ships.” This design is a bit of a departure for the Mobile shipbuilder. Austal’s current military contracts for the LCS and EPF are both aluminum-hulled vessels.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

