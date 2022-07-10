ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes County teen qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo in Wyoming

By Special to Richland Source
Knox Pages
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLERSBURG – Garrett Houin, a soon-to-be senior at West Holmes High School, has earned a position on the Ohio National High School rodeo team. Houin will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming July 17 to 23 to compete at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in...

www.knoxpages.com

Comments / 2

Related
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Mansfield woman pedaling across U.S. in 'Bike Nonstop U.S.' race

MANSFIELD -- Michalle “Mickey” Gilbert stopped at a small Catholic church along the highway one afternoon in Gallatin, Missouri. The 54-year-old had been cycling for hours in the hot July sun, carrying about 50 pounds of gear on her bike. Part of her adventure that day involved using bear spray on a pair of pesky dogs that wouldn’t leave her alone. She had considered ditching the stuff because she hadn’t encountered any bears yet.
MANSFIELD, OH
Travel Maven

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmes County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Holmes County, OH
City
Wyoming, OH
State
Wyoming State
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Millersburg, OH
Holmes County, OH
Education
City
Nashville, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Record-high food shortages hits Southeast Ohio communities

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steer Wrestling#Highschoolsports#West Holmes High School#Gillette#The National Finals#Ffa#Canadian#Nhsfr
Galion Inquirer

Valley View stands test of time

GALION — As they approach a 60th year of operation, Valley View Golf Course remains, as their website indicates, “one of Northern Ohio’s best-kept golf secrets.”. Conveniently perched on 100 acres just a mile north of Route 30 in Galion, Valley View is a family-owned and operated public course, with membership options for avid players.
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
Knox Pages

Ohio Resource Connection builds network for vendors & landowners

COLUMBUS – A new website, the Ohio Resource Connection, aims to build a network of forestry and wildlife professionals, habitat vendors, and landowners in the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The Ohio Resource Connection is a partnership between ODNR’s Division of Wildlife and...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Factory Connection coming to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- A national clothing and home decor retailer is set to open a new location in Mount Vernon this week. Factory Connection, an Alabama-based company with nearly 300 stores in 17 states across the Midwest and South, will open a new location at 1548 Coshocton Ave. on Friday, according to a sign posted on the door.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Kubbs treasures family ties and reflects on 100 years of memories

MOUNT GILEAD- Long time Mount Gilead resident Martha (Geyer) Kubbs celebrated her 100th birthday in her present residence at DeWolf Place in Marion February 22nd. Kubbs recently enjoyed recounting memories from her youth. A special memory was visiting Lakeside Methodist Camp where Amelia Earhart was the featured speaker. “She (Amelia...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy