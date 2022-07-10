2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race returned to its roots. Here's how the day unfolded

The Boilermaker Road Race returned for the summer on Sunday. Here are the latest updates throughout race day.

The Boilermaker's famous post-race party kicked off at 8 a.m. this morning and continued until noon. While open to only race-participants last year, the celebration is back to being open to the public . Runners, wheelchair racers and spectators are all welcome to the grounds F.X. Matt/Saranac Brewery at 811 Edward Street. The free event includes live music, Saranac beer and soft drinks and food.

Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois, placed first overall in the Sitrin Wheelchair Race with a time of 31 minutes and 33 seconds, according to unofficial results . Thirty-two-year-old Hermin Garic — last year's winner and a Utica native — failed to maintain his title but came in second with a time of 35 minutes and 25 seconds.

Jenna Fesemyer, 25, also of Champagne, Illinois, placed first in the woman's division with a time of 43 minutes and 1 second. Philadelphia resident Emilia Perry, 29, followed with a time of 48 minutes and 18 seconds.

Boilermaker 2022: Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya wins 15K women's division

Rosemary Wanjiru, 27, of Kenya, placed first in the Boilermaker's 15K women's division with a time of 48 minutes and 53 seconds, according to unofficial results . Veronicah Nyaru Wanjiru, 32, also of Kenya, was 21 seconds behind her with a time of 49 minutes and 14 seconds.

Rosemary Wanjiru will receive a $10,000 "superbonus," after having run in one of the two other Pro Series races, with include the Lilac Bloomsday 12K in Spokane, Washington, and the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler in Washington, D.C., as well as the Boilermaker.

Boilermaker 2022: Jemal Yimer Mekonnen of Ethiopia wins 15K

Utica's Boilermaker has a new winner of its 15K road race.

Jemal Yimer Mekonnen, 25, of Ethiopia placed first overall with a time of 42 minutes and 38 seconds, race officials confirmed. Edwin Kimutai, 29, of Kenya, followed close behind with a time of 42 minutes and 40 seconds, according to unofficial results .

Boilermaker 15K: Runners get set and go

Runners took off from the starting line 8 a.m. Sunday in the Boilermaker's 15K road race.

Joining their ranks were Batman and Robin and a few beers — who will hopefully stay cool in the heat of the race. Costumed runners have been a long-staple of the 9.3-mile race through the city of Utica.

The top runners were beginning to separate from the pack as they approached the Utica Zoo just after 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

At the starting line: Boilermaker 2022 kicks off on chilly morning

Check out photos throughout Utica's Boilermaker Road Race — from the starting line to the finish:

Boilermaker 2022: Hennelly, Longo win 5K

The 2022 Boilermaker Road Race has its first winners . Michael Hennelly, 22, of Suffern came in first overall in the Utica 5K National at 16 minutes and 4 seconds. Tricia Longo, 32, of Waterford, placed first in the woman's division with a time of 17 minutes and 49 seconds.

This is both Longo and Hennelly's first time running in the 5K race, and Longo's first 5K overall, though she has has previously run the 15K race.

Boilermaker 2022: 5K, Wheelchair Race to begin

While the Boilermaker Road Race is best known for its 9.3-mile long course, the first races to kick off Sunday will be the Utica National 5K Race at 7:15 a.m. and the Sitrin Wheelchair Race at 7:45 a.m.; the 15K Road Race begins at 8 a.m..

Last year, Utica's Hermin Garic was the first Utica resident ever to win the Sitrin Wheelchair Race . This April, he placed eighth overall in the Boston Marathon's wheelchair division and said he was set to defend his crown at this year's Boilermaker.

“I haven't missed one yet – knock on wood – since 2005," Garic said at the time. "It's the hometown race, I wouldn't miss that for anything."

Cara Sherman, 24, of Schenectady, won 2021's 5K race in just over 17 minutes. Bryce Millar, 24, of Chittenango, came in second and placed first in the men's division, coming in at just under 18 minutes.

Runners get ready at the starting line

While the sun is barely up, runners for the Boilermaker's 15K race are already at the starting line at Culver Avenue in Utica.

For some, like Donna and Marty Torto, of Binghamton, it's their first Boilermaker. Others, like Marie Galbin and Laura Walker, of the Albany area, are onto their ninth race and counting.

"We have a system down," Galbin said. "Eat, drink, run and don't die."

Big shoes to fill this Boilermaker

While a 9.3-mile race through Utica is big feat for anyone, Lorenzo Beronilla may just have the biggest feet of them all. The Saugerties resident and actor known for winning cooking-competition "Top Chef Amateurs" will wear a set of 24-inch "feet" to represent an individual's carbon footprint while running the 15K.

"People don't realize that how impactful your individual carbon footprint, everybody's collective carbon footprint, is on climate change," Beronilla said.

This will be Beronilla's first race, but he is an avid runner and former professional tennis player, he said. He'll be representing NYS Clean Heat , a program operated by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Race start times and locations

The Boilermaker's 9.3-mile 15K starts at Culver Avenue near Beechgrove Place. The 3.1-mile 5K kicks off at the Burrstone Road Bridge near York Street, and the wheelchair begins at the same spot as the 15K. All races end at the F.X. Matt/Saranac Brewery. Here are the start times :

7:15 a.m.: Utica National 5K Race

7:45 a.m.: Sitrin Wheelchair Race

8 a.m.: 15K Road Race

8 a.m. to noon: Saranac Post Race Party

Weather

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Binghamton shows cool weather in the low 50s overnight, with clear skies and a high of 79 Sunday. What to do if you're running the 15K? Keep warm before the race starts in the cooler hours of the morning, and take advantage of shade and water stations during the hot, sunny day, runners and race officials advise .

Road closures and where to watch

The 15K's course closes to traffic at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, with some portions closing even earlier, Utica police advised. Here are the roads that will be closed:

15K starting line road closures (5:30 a.m.): Route 5S westbound at the Culver Avenue ramp Dwyer Avenue Beechgrove Place from Gilbert to Florence Street Culver Avenue north of Bleecker Street

5K starting line road closures (5:30 a.m.): Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road (all entrances and exits) Burrstone Road from Sunset Avenue to Old Burrstone Road

Finish line road closures (2 a.m.): Court Street from Schuyler to Fay Street Varick Street Columbia Street from Varick to Schuyler Street Whitesboro Street from Lafayette to Schuyler Street Lafayette Street west of Varick Street



Some intersections will remain open and police will assist with crossing. Here are the roads whose intersections with the course that will remain open for cross traffic until 6:30 a.m.:

Welshbush Road

Albany Street

Sherman Drive

Oneida Street

Genesee Street

Campbell Ave (until 6:45 a.m.)

For those watching the race, some of the best spots include FT Proctor Park, Overlook Point in Roscoe Conkling Park and Donovan Stadium.

Shuttle service

Runners in the 5K can park the ConMed building at the intersection of Chenango and French roads and ride the shuttle to the starting line between 6 and 6:45 a.m. The shuttle service for the 15K will run from 5:30 to 7 a.m. and pick up runners at Court and State streets near the finish line and on Whitesboro Street by the rear of the post-race party at F.X. Matt/Saranac Brewery.

Public safety

To keep safe on race-day, Utica police advised the following:

Weapons and fireworks are forbidden at all race-day venues

Avoid bringing bags, backpacks, coolers, packages or parcels — all baggage is subject to search by police or security before entering the venue; for runners, these can be transported in a clear, plastic bag via the race baggage truck

Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden at all race-day venues

Due to a strong canine presence at Boilermaker venues, Utica police have asked dogs not be brought to the post-race party

Post-race party

The Boilermaker's famous post-race party is back and open to the public this year. Located on the grounds of F.X. Matt/Saranac Brewery at 811 Edward Street, it will kick off at 8 a.m. to accommodate 5K runners and continue until noon. The free event includes live music, Saranac beer and soft drinks, food and more.

