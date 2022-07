Milton photographer Steve Nelson to feature art in July Wotiz Gallery exhibit. The Milton Public Library will host a wonderful photography exhibit in the Wotiz Gallery from 7/1/22 through 7/28/22. This collection of images is called “Pandemic Project” and it was created by Milton photographer Steve Nelson. The unique and colorful pictures show quiet moments of recognition and discovery during Pandemic time. There will be about 30 pieces displayed, including “little glimpses and insights” which Mr. Nelson found to be “like thoughts, revelations or meditations.”

MILTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO