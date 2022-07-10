ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Clownts review – three maestros compete in a celebration of anarchic hilarity

By Brian Logan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dj138_0gadTM9V00
Red nose day … (l-r) Julia Masli, Viggo Venn and Sami Abu Wardeh.

‘I hate clowns,” so many people still say, and it’s frustrating. If only they could see shows like Clownts, as distant from Big Top cliches – or from Stephen King’s Pennywise, who has a lot to answer for – as it’s possible to be. Clownts marks the last night of the London clown festival, and finds alt-comedy godfather John-Luke Roberts presiding over a clown contest between three maestros of the art form.

It’s a night of which you might say “it descended into chaos” had it not also started at chaos, making mincemeat of Roberts’ authority and the challenge format. It also generated a species of hilarity perhaps unique to this anarchic and childlike practice: delighted, disbelieving, and of quite a different order to the laughs that greet most standup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j73ZK_0gadTM9V00
Eyes on the prize … (l-r) Wardeh, Roberts, Venn and Masli. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

The winner was boiler-suited buffoon Sami Abu Wardeh – which we might have predicted from his show-stopping opener, when he careened about the stage catching cherry tomatoes in his mouth to the booming accompaniment of the music from the Old Spice ad. Notwithstanding Wardeh’s obsequiousness to Roberts as the games-master, competition is, I suspect, incompatible with the true spirit of clowning. Suffice to say that the other two contestants, Viggo Venn and Julia Masli, would have been equally worthy champions. The former inflated a giant balloon with a leaf blower, then failed to insert himself into it. The latter sailed paper boats on audience members’ heads and anointed their faces with seawater.

Such were the three opening routines, after which I marvelled at what idiocies might still be to come. Such expectations were not really met: the rest of the show kept remixing those same set-pieces. Diminishing returns, then – but they remained considerable, as Norwegian goofball Venn swapped identities with a man in the front row, Masli staged a fake protest against sexism in comedy, and Wardeh applied his eccentric intensity to the challenge: “Convince me you’re watching a bird.” Compèrered with a permanently raised eyebrow by Roberts, this uproarious hour celebrated an art form that removes cynicism and self-consciousness from the comedy equation, and invites us all to reconnect with our inner fool.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
The Guardian

Protest in China over frozen bank accounts ends in violence

A rare large-scale protest in China’s central Henan province has been violently broken up by unidentified security personnel, amid outcry over a financial scandal that has exposed the fragility of the country’s banking system. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters, according to some estimates, had gathered on...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maestros
The Guardian

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity

The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

The Guardian

355K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy