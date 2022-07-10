How a parody song about Peru’s ex-president topped Spotify charts

A musical send-up of an embarrassing scandal involving a former Peruvian president unexpectedly reached first place in the Spotify Viral 50 ranking before it was withdrawn from the platform over a copyright violation.

The song, known as El Bebito Fiu Fiu, sparked a mixture of curiosity and amusement as it swept through Spanish-language social media. The reggaeton star Bad Bunny sang it live on Instagram, Real Madrid’s official TikTok account played the song on a video introducing new players and Marvel Spain used it to promote its latest Thor movie.

Yet few outside Peru understand what the satirical song is actually about.

Produced by the Peruvian musician Tito Silva , the tune lampoons the mawkish language allegedly used by the embattled former president Martín Vizcarra in leaked text messages to a former congressional candidate, Zully Pinchi.

Silva set the unusual lyrics to the melody of Stan, the 2000 hit by Eminem and Dido, which has raised questions about copyright, although some experts say that as a musical parody, the song should not incur restrictions or fines.

The cryptic title is inspired by text messages allegedly sent between the two political figures after they reportedly met in a hotel in Cusco under fake names. In response to a photo allegedly sent by Vizcarra, Pinchi is said to have replied “Fiuuuu, fiuuu”, a reference to a wolf whistle used as a catcall.

Martín Vizcarra speaks in front of the presidential palace after lawmakers voted to remove him from office, in Lima in 2020. Photograph: Martín Mejía/AP

After an alleged hotel liaison, Pinchi wrote: “I love you and I need to give you a hug. You don’t know how much I miss you. You are my baby and my king,” to which the former president said: “I love you, see you later”.

Pinchi has denied having an affair with Vizcarra, and Vizcarra has denied being unfaithful to his wife.

“The song is cloying, just as the lyrics say,” said Silva. “This poem was inspired by the [leaked] audio and that’s where the lyrics came from,” he told national RPP radio last month.

The musician has had several hits that poke fun at the bizarre antics of politicians, including one send-up that mocks a confusing homily delivered by the current president, Pedro Castillo , about a boy and a chicken .

Vizcarra governed from March 2018 to November 2020, when he was ousted by congress over unfounded bribery allegations, a move that sparked nationwide protests . He was vice-president when he was sworn in after the elected leader Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned rather than face impeachment over allegations of corruption.

The allegations have damaged Vizcarra’s public image as a family man who has been married for more than 30 years to Maribel Díaz Cabello, with whom he has four children.

The alleged infidelity could present legal complications , as Vizcarra had been granted special permission to travel for his political party after a prosecutor imposed restrictions on his movement due to an investigation over allegations of corruption, which he denies. In 2021, the opposition-led congress banned the former leader from holding public office for 10 years.