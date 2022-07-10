ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant mother in Texas sparks legal debate in claiming unborn child should allow HOV travel in post-Roe era

By Lawrence Richard
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant mother from Plano, Texas is looking to contest a traffic citation she received for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, as she claims her unborn child should count as a second passenger. On June 29, officers pulled over Brandy Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant at...

Happy Camper
4d ago

haa...I wondered when this would start.. Shouldn't pregnant mothers get a tax deduction as soon as they conceive?

Clifford Breeden
4d ago

Hmmmmm, interesting! Never thought of it this way but if SCOTUS calls it a person, why not? Just thinking outloud.

Moses the great
4d ago

Claim fetus as dependent on tax return. If it’s a person from conception it’s a dependent.

Fox News

Fox News

