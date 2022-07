The Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is one week away, serving as the largest fundraiser of the year. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the annual event brings together all the chamber partners in the area for a day of reconnecting with old friends or meeting new ones, and gets you out of the office to spend a day outside with lunch and refreshments provided. Easter also said the event raises funds for the chamber to help out with all the other events the chamber holds throughout the rest of the year to help build up the community and local businesses. The Chamber Golf Open is next Wednesday, July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO