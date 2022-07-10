ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matt O’Riley happy to brush off cobwebs with Celtic opener ahead of new season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqih9_0gadRzCu00

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley was happy to brush off the cobwebs in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Rapid Vienna as he prepares for a new campaign.

The 21-year-old midfielder was given the first 45 minutes of the friendly in the Allianz Stadion in Austria and he opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a strike from the edge of the box.

In a competitive encounter, Bernhard Zimmermann capitalised on a Celtic defensive mistake to knock in the equaliser.

O’Riley was one of 10 changes made by boss Ange Postecoglou at the break and the goals kept coming in the second half.

Midfielder David Turnbull finished a Kyogo Furuhashi cross in the 56th minute but Rene Kriwak soon had the scores level again.

Turnbull set up Furuhashi to score a third in the 56th minute but with the last action of the game Emmanuel Aiwu headed in a corner.

The Denmark Under-21 player told CelticTV that, “it is always nice to score” as he analysed the workout.

He said: “It was good. It was nice to be back playing.

“There was a few cobwebs that I needed to brush off, of course, the same as everyone else.

“But I felt good overall. It took me 10 or 15 minutes to get going, to be honest, but after that I felt good.

“That was the first game, you can’t expect too much more.

“I thought there were some good bits, a lot of stuff to improve on definitely.

“We were sloppy at times but like I said, it was the first game.”

Postecoglou said the physicality of the match was “exactly” what Celtic needed as they geared up to defend their cinch Premiership title with a tilt at the Champions League also on the horizon and O’Riley concurred.

He said: “It was the perfect test for what we needed.

“They were a good side and it was a good atmosphere for a pre-season game which was nice and yes, the physicality was what we needed going into the Scottish league where we are going to expect teams to try to stop us in different ways, whether it be kicking us or whatever it will be.

“So it was perfect for that and hopefully we can build on that, get more minutes for everyone and see how we go.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt O'riley
Person
Ange Postecoglou
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter gets booed before hitting shocker on opening tee

One of European golf’s heroes, Ian Poulter, was booed as he was introduced on the first tee at St. Andrews earlier this morning. In something not akin to coincidence, Poulter, one of the two-dozen LIV players in the field, was given a very early tee-time away from the main television coverage and seemed rattled by the unexpected reception from the crowd, so much so that he almost hit his tee shot OB.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobwebs#Celtic#Kyogo Furuhashi
newschain

Dozens dead and hurt in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

Dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighbourhood of Haiti’s capital, authorities said. It comes as a wave of increasing violence sweeps the country. Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, said the fighting erupted on Friday...
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

Valentina Bergamaschi rescues Italy draw against Iceland to keep Euros bid alive

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Raheem Sterling enjoying LA – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14. Football. Raheem Sterling was stateside after completing Chelsea switch. Newcastle got on their bikes to channel fan...
TENNIS
newschain

Van Gogh portrait could be worth £100m, says art historian

The never-before-seen Vincent Van Gogh portrait discovered by curators at the National Galleries of Scotland could be worth £100 million, an art historian has said. Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Thursday evening, Dr Bendor Grosvenor said the last Van Gogh self-portrait to be sold on the market fetched 71 million US dollars (£60m) in 1998.
VISUAL ART
newschain

France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium

France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium. France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.
SOCCER
newschain

Hospital and train services to face pressure due to ‘extreme heat’

Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services. On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
newschain

‘Huge falls’ expected in people with enough cash left at the end of each month

Households’ financial resilience will be eroded over the coming year as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens, according to economic modelling. In a year’s time, the areas of Britain where fewest people have enough money left at the end of the month will include Yorkshire and the Humber (6.7%), the North East of England (7%), Wales (8.1%), the East Midlands (8.7%) and the West Midlands (9.2%), it was suggested.
PERSONAL FINANCE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy