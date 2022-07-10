ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Bob Jungels wins Stage 9 after remarkable 60km solo ride with Tadej Pogacar fifth

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%. Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process.

Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9km mountainous trek from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel in France. It is the final ride before Monday’s rest day and could turn into another big day for the general classification riders. The majority of the route is through Switzerland, starting with an immediate category four climb (Cote de Bellevue) which offers an opportunity to form an early breakaway for those bold enough to attack it.

Afterwards comes an intermediate sprint before the category two Col des Mosse and familiar category one Col de la Croix leading into a long, fast descent to the French border. Once back in France, the peloton faces the category one Pas de Morgins, a long ascent with a plateaued summit, before another drop and short climb to the finish at Chatel les Portes du Solieil.

Follow all the updates from Stage 9 of the Tour de France:

