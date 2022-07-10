Plane Heading to Buffalo DIverted

Photo credit AP File

(WBEN/AP Buffalo, NY) An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids, officials said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R.

Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.

An aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call.

The plane landed safely in Grand Rapids and no injuries were reported.

American Airlines found a new plane, the redirected flight left Grand Rapids at 12:42 a.m. It landed in Buffalo at 1:37 a.m., three hours after its scheduled arrival time.