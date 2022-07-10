ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Plane Heading to Buffalo DIverted

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ta3d_0gadQO1a00
Photo credit AP File

(WBEN/AP Buffalo, NY) An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids, officials said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R.

Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.

An aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call.

The plane landed safely in Grand Rapids and no injuries were reported.

American Airlines found a new plane, the redirected flight left Grand Rapids at 12:42 a.m. It landed in Buffalo at 1:37 a.m., three hours after its scheduled arrival time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Mackinac Island named best in continental U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mackinac Island has been named the best island in the continental U.S. by a major travel magazine. Travel + Leisure released its 2022 World’s Best Awards on Tuesday, and the famous Michigan island found itself at the top of the list of Best Islands in the Continental U.S. It beat out islands in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as Massachusetts’ famed Nantucket, which came in third.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
News 4 Buffalo

See inside the renovated Tops on Jefferson Ave., set to reopen Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two months after the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, Tops on Jefferson Avenue is set to reopen. Tops showed off its renovated store in a media tour Thursday ahead of its reopening Friday morning. The supermarket also announced a series of security upgrades and aesthetic changes made to the store, as well as improved food offerings. Photos and updates can be seen below.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Highlight For Wyoming County, NY

Everyone wants to have a place that is unique and feels like home when you are on vacation. Even though you are spending time away from the house you own or rent, when the time comes to relax and unwind, you want the most comfortable place to spend your days off in. We are lucky here in Western New York to have some great places that offer just that.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Beaches To Take Your Dog In Western New York

If your dog loves to go out on walks (which is the case with every dog I have ever met), your pup is going to love soaking up the summer sun at these Western New York beaches. Sure, a beach is a public place, and you would probably be fine bringing your dog to any local beach in Western New York, but there are some beaches that dog owners prefer over others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
nomadlawyer.org

Buffalo: Top 7 Best Tourist Attraction In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, located at the east end Lake Erie, is the second-most populated city in New York. It is known for its beautiful historical buildings, such as the Art Deco-style City Hall. Buffalo has seen a huge revitalization in recent years. It now boasts beautiful public spaces along the waterfront and...
BUFFALO, NY
WDIO-TV

American flight makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Officials say an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids. Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, says around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
96.1 The Breeze

How Geeky is Buffalo, New York?

A geek by definition is an unfashionable or socially inept person. Being a geek in 2022 has taken on a new meaning of being passionate about what you enjoy, and sharing that passion with others, whether it’s trendy or not. The geek has come a long way since the...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Lunch Spots You Need To Try

For the first time in a couple of years, offices in Buffalo actually have (gasp!) people in them. People have been steadily transitioning from working from home to mingling with co-workers again. This development has led to the celebratory return of one of the best sentences you could ever hear between 9 and 5…
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy