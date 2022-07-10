ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

25 Indigo snakes reared at Atlanta Zoo released into Conecuh National Forest in Alabama

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBbdG_0gadPSLT00

ATLANTA — A southeast ecosystem recently welcomed over 20 of its original members with the reintroduction to the wild of a group of eastern indigo snakes reared at Zoo Atlanta.

A total of 25 snakes were released into Alabama’s Conecuh National Forest, near Andalusia, Alabama, on June 25 as part of a longtime conservation partnership to help to reestablish a native species in its original range.

Prior to the launch, the eastern indigo snake had not been sighted in the wild in Alabama for around 50 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Zoo Atlanta, these snakes are a keystone species of the longleaf pine-wiregrass and sandhills ecosystem, and their presence has significant positive ecological benefits for the national forest.

Zoo Atlanta has reared more than 100 eastern indigo snakes for the reintroduction program.

To date, over 200 eastern indigo snakes have been released into Conecuh National Forest.

“The eastern indigo snake reintroduction program is an outstanding example not only of the power of partnership but of a conservation project that is being proven to work,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., vice president of collections and conservation.

Zoo Atlanta said its primary contribution to the initiative is the rearing of hatchling snakes until they reach a size capable of avoiding most predators that feed on juvenile snakes.

Because they had been designated for release into the wild, the young snakes received care and feeding in behind-the-scenes facilities where they had limited interactions with humans.

Mickelberg said it is very rewarding to know they are helping an important native species regain a sustainable solid footing in its original range.

The recent group of 25 snakes — 13 males and 12 females — spent the past year at Zoo Atlanta and received passive integrated responder tags (PIT) for identification before being released into the wild. That way the zoo can keep track of the snakes.

In recent years, results from tracking efforts have shown that previous groups of reintroduced individuals are thriving and reproducing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta city councilwoman looks to hold neglectful landlords accountable The bad weather doesn’t help many renters across the metro. Heavy rains bring leaks, floods and mold. Renters say the landlords ignored their concerns.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Alabama man killed by lightning strike

A South Alabama man died Saturday when he was struck by lightning, authorities said. Gregory Shipp, 31, of Brewton, became the sixth fatality from a lightning strike this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. All six deaths occurred in six different states since June 22, the agency reported.
BREWTON, AL
wgac.com

Georgia Amazon Workers Walk Out on Prime Day

Many Georgia Amazon workers walked out demanding higher wages and more focus on safety, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The walkout occurred during a crucial week for Amazon- Prime Week. One worker at the Doraville distribution center said they walked out Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It seems the sales...
ATLANTA, GA
Nick 97.5

Breaking: 2 Famous Alabama Restaurants Close Their Doors For Good

Recently two iconic restaurants have closed their doors in Alabama. Probably not for the reasons we would typically think. A famous Alabama seafood restaurant. Bayley's Seafood Restaurant in Theodore, Alabama. They are known for the fresh food. and the friendly faces. Bayley's Seafood Restaurant announced on Facebook that it would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo Atlanta#Conecuh National Forest#Snake#Animals#Atlanta Zoo#Eastern
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows manatee borrowing child’s surfboard at Florida beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child’s surfboard. Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet. The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard, as a manatee swims beneath it. The manatee nudges the board, and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.
FORT PIERCE, FL
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Heavy rain expected in most of Georgia today

Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected throughout Georgia today, with only the Southeastern portion of the state remaining dry. Heavy rain may lead to scattered instances of flash flooding today across parts of the central Gulf Coast and Southeast, with the threat also lingering into Thursday. The National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kentucky firefighter rescues puppy with can stuck on its head

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky firefighter helped a puppy in distress on Monday, safely removing a can from the dog’s head. According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford was working his other job for a trash pickup company when he found the puppy with its head stuck inside an empty can of Campbell’s Chunky Soup.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
165K+
Followers
115K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy