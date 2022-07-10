PHOTOS: July 9 Planned Parenthood rally in Anchorage
By Paxson Woelber
alaskalandmine.com
4 days ago
On July 9, Planned Parenthood hosted a rally on the Park Strip in downtown Anchorage. The event was well-attended by supporters of abortion rights incensed by the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A...
Alaskans marched in four cities across the state Saturday to advocate for reproductive rights. The rallies came after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in late June overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case and ending the constitutional right to an abortion. In Homer, the afternoon march drew about 400...
A new study found that Black Alaskans face health disparities in the form of higher rates of certain types of cancer, kidney failure, infant and maternal mortality and more severe COVID-19 illness compared with Alaskans of other races. Published by the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) School of Social Work,...
Two hours southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, on a farm carved out of the wilderness, most days you can find Scott Plagerman, Alaska’s last commercial dairyman, watching his milking robot hum away. A bubble gum pink udder, sprayed clean, moves into a cluster of laser-guided suction cylinders. Inch to the left. Inch to the right. Latch. Then the milk starts to flow.
Kelly Tshibaka has done everything to attach herself to Donald Trump, currying his favor by repeating his lies about the results of the 2020 election. Alaska news organizations have failed to examine Tshibaka’s two-year tenure as administration commissioner and neglected to challenge her robotic assertions that Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him.
Forrest Wolfe Chronicles: “For the second time in my life, I grew my hair for nearly three years so that I could donate it in honor of my mother, Sherri Wolfe. My hair was donated to one of my favorite charities, Wigs For Kids; an organization that makes wigs for children who’ve been fighting against cancer,” said Forrest Wolfe, who used the occasion of his shearing for his campaign kickoff event, surrounded by family and friends. Wolfe, who has worked as a legislative aide, is now running for House District 21 in East Anchorage. He is a youngish Republican, and is in a somewhat winnable district, where no incumbent is running. His mother, of Juneau, died of cancer in 2014.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the future of the Centennial Campground as a temporary homeless shelter is uncertain, many volunteers and programs have begun to check in on the campsite to help anyone in need of services. Recently, Beans Cafe started providing three meals a day for those staying at...
Electric vehicles and rural transportation: Is Alaska ready?. Oil giant Exxon Mobil has predicted that all passenger vehicles will be electric by 2040, and other such companies have also made similar predictions. BP has also stated that electric vehicles are going to increase by 130 million just in the next five years. These predictions are easy for urban areas, but pose challenges for a state like Alaska with vast rural landscape and communities. These challenges leave unanswered the question of how this will effect Alaskans in the future. Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project (REAP) Chris Rose says the all-electric trend is revving up, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be bumps in the road.
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alascom workers represented by Teamsters Local 959 have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. According to a July 13 statement, the 175 tower climbers, technicians and other frontline workers who build, maintain and monitor Alaska’s telecommunications infrastructure are taking a stand against AT&T’s labor law violations and neglect of Alaskan communities.
The special election had four propositions on it that addressed redistricting, term limits for borough officials, as well as a property tax exemption increase for seniors and disabled veterans. FastCast July 13, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast including updates on...
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. After weeks of debate, the Anchorage Assembly approves a process to...
This article was originally featured on High Country News. Healy Unit 2, Alaska’s largest coal plant, sits near Healy Canyon, just north of Denali National Park in Alaska’s Interior. When it was built in the 1990s, it was the area’s second coal plant, an experimental project meant to generate enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes, more than twice that of its predecessor, Healy Unit 1. But for the last five years, it has been plagued by operational issues and the need for costly repairs, and on June 27, the board of the Golden Valley Electric Association, the nonprofit cooperative that runs the plant, voted to shut it down, invest in wind energy and install $26.1 million in pollution-control equipment on Healy Unit 1 by the end of 2024.
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty “White Privilege card.”. The social media post caused concerns about racial equality...
A two-day conference on the relationship between “race and land in Alaska” is being sponsored by the Alaska Humanities Forum on Aug. 6 and 7. The first day of the conference is limited to “BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) folks,” according to the Alaska Humanities Forum.
A new report examines the health status of Black Alaskans, summarizing disparities that create chronic problems for a demographic that comprises 3.4% of the state population, as well as some positive trends that safeguard health. The report, which combines survey results with official state data, was prepared for the Alaska...
Anchorage resident Jay McDonald has filed a human rights complaint against the Alaska Humanities Forum over its advertised conference for August that excludes white people from half of the conference. McDonald, who is also a candidate for House, said that the Aug. 6-7 conference excludes his children, who do not...
A study looking at just where to construct a pedestrian trail connecting Eklutna with the MatSu was given needed funding while a trio of other Valley trail projects were blocked by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto pen just ahead of the 2023 fiscal year. The $14.4 billion state budget dictates...
Every city has its distinct architectural features – in Anchorage that would be gritty big-box store parking lots with soaring mountain views, 80-year-old log cabins tucked between condo developments, and many, many strip malls. In those malls — between the UPS stores, mani-pedi spots and storefront churches — you’ll often find some of the state’s best eating.
TEDxAnchorage took place on March 19, 2022 at Loussac Library and had the theme “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know.”. TEDxAnchorage is becoming an annual event, with organizers announcing a theme for a second round of lectures less than a year after the first. And they’ve selected a theme.
Fuel prices tend to run high in Alaska’s rural and roadless communities. For a short time this spring, fuel costs in some rural villages were actually lower than in the state’s largest cities. Now that summer has set in, however, that’s changing. In rural Alaska, the fuel...
