What debuted in 1972 as a humble two-door coupe wearing for the first time the Civic moniker is now one of the most important models in the entire history of Honda if not the most important. Five decades later, the vehicle is sold literally everywhere around the world in numerous versions and is now an icon. Now in its 11th generation, the Civic celebrates its 50th anniversary some 27.5 million sales after its market launch.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO