Smith, Davis announce dueling endorsements in US House race

Republican Sandy Smith and Democrat Don Davis are lining up endorsements in their respective campaigns to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Two GOP congressmen, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th District and Rep. Bob Good of Virginia’s 5th District, have given Smith their backing, while Davis recently earned support from two organizations, the Blue Dog PAC representing moderate Democrats and the Sierra Club, an environmental conservation group.

Davis defeated three primary opponents to win his party’s nomination on May 17. Smith came out on top in an eight-candidate primary field.

SMITH’S SUPPORTERS

A four-term congressman who previously served in Pennsylvania’s state House, Perry announced his endorsement last month.

“I endorse Sandy Smith — a constitutional conservative committed to our founding principles and preserving liberty,” Perry said in a written statement. “Sandy will fight to secure our nation, improve our economy and cut the out-of-control spending. She’ll put America and Americans first. Join me in supporting Sandy Smith — she’s a major part of our fight to take back the House!”

Good, a House freshman who took office last year and was a county supervisor in south-central Virginia’s Campbell County, gave Smith his stamp of approval on Thursday.

“Sandy Smith is the kind of fighter and patriot that we need in Congress defending our republic against the Biden administration,” Good said. “She has the guts and determination to make a difference. Sandy will be an excellent America First fighter in Congress, and she will battle every day for election integrity, fiscal sanity, gun rights and jobs for Americans ... and against the Biden agenda. Sandy has the right experience as a business owner, as a wife and mother and as a military mom; and she will bring the right values to Congress. The people of North Carolina’s 1st District are fortunate to have a fighter like Sandy Smith, and I am proud to enthusiastically endorse her for Congress.”

Smith shared both endorsements on her Twitter account, @SandySmithNC.

DAVIS’ BACKERS

The Blue Dog PAC announced its support for Davis and fellow Democratic North Carolina congressional candidate Wiley Nickel on June 27. The political action committee serves as the fundraising and independent expenditure arm of the Blue Dog Coalition, a 19-member caucus of centrist or moderate Democrats.

“I’m grateful for the support of the Blue Dog Coalition for our campaign for Congress,” Davis said in a news release. “As a state senator and local mayor, I’ve always worked to find common ground on the issues that matter most. In Congress, I’ll continue to fight for solutions to lower the cost of living for families, provide our veterans with the care they deserve, grow small business, expand access to rural health care and create more good-paying jobs right here in eastern North Carolina.”

The PAC’s chair, Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon’s 5th District, praised Davis and Nickel as pragmatic, solutions-oriented public servants.

“If we are going to maintain Democratic majorities in Congress, we must support candidates like Don and Wiley who aren’t blindly ideological or beholden to any one party’s leadership, but who instead represent the people first,” Schrader said. “We will continue to support these and other candidates who are committed to promoting positions that bridge the gap between ideological extremes.”

Davis’ campaign announced the Sierra Club’s endorsement in a Thursday fundraising email. The group represents more than 750,000 pro-environment voters.

“Sierra Club members know, as Don does, that Congress must take immediate action to protect our jobs, our lands and our coasts,” the message states.

CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee blasted Smith in a Thursday news release, claiming its counterpart, the National Republican Campaign Committee, is distancing itself from the GOP candidate.

Democratic fundraisers noted that Smith’s name doesn’t appear on the NRCC’s list of “On the Radar” candidates. The designation is part of the Republican committee’s “Young Guns” program, which offers campaign contributions and logistical support to selected congressional hopefuls.

“The NRCC is throwing in the towel on NC-01 because it’s a fight they know they’ll lose,” DCCC spokesperson Monica Robinson said in the release. “Republicans have no chance in this district because voters will reject their nominee, MAGA extremist Sandy Smith, and will send veteran, minister and small-town mayor Don Davis to Congress this November.”

The DCCC referenced past domestic violence allegations against Smith, including that she “allegedly tried to run over her ex-husband with a car.” Smith has denied the claims, which were included in a cache of opposition research that Republican primary opponent Sandy Roberson released in the weeks leading up to the May 17 election.

“On top of these violent tendencies, Smith’s extremist views and bizarre conspiracy theories will send North Carolinians running in the other direction,” the Democratic group’s email states.

Davis was accepted into the DCCC’s “Red to Blue” program, an analogue to the Republican group’s “Young Guns” roster that supports promising candidates in competitive races.