Detroit Tigers drop Sunday finale to the Chicago White Sox, 4-2: Game thread replay

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (36-48) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-43)

When: 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: Sunny, high-70s.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.30 ERA); vs. White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34 ERA).

READ MORE: Who will be Tigers' player rep for 2022 MLB All-Star game?

ALL-STAR RETURN: Tigers' Cabrera honored with special spot in All-Star Game: 'It means a lot'

BOX SCORE

Lineup:

1. Riley Greene (CF)

2. Javier Báez (SS)

3. Harold Castro (3B)

4. Miguel Cabrera (DH)

5. Jonathan Schoop (2B)

6. Robbie Grossman (LF)

7. Spencer Torkelson (1B)

8. Eric Haase (C)

9. Victor Reyes (RF)

Game notes: A month ago, Michael Kopech appeared well on his way to the All-Star Game in L.A. – and on his way to fulfilling the promise that made him one of the two key prospects returned in the White Sox’s 2016 trade of Chris Sale to Boston.  Entering his June 12 start against the Texas Rangers, Kopech had a 1.94 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 51 innings in 10 starts.

But he faced just two Rangers that day before departing the game after hearing a loud “pop” in his ankle. Tests showed he avoided serious injury, but his performance since suggests there’s something wrong: In his past four starts, he has a 7.53 ERA with 11 walks and 17 strikeouts over 21 innings. That was capped by his start Monday against the Twins, in which he was lit up for six runs on eight hits and four walks over 4⅔ innings.

Of course, Kopech has shown the ability to dominate the Tigers; his first start this season, on April 10 in Detroit, saw him hold the Tigers to one run on two hits and two walks over four innings. That followed a three-inning relief appearance in last year’s season finale in which he racked up six strikeouts while allowing one run. Kopech has a career 5.51 ERA against the Tigers, but the bulk of that came as he allowed eight runs in just 9 1/3 innings in 2018.

Accordingly, just three Tigers have picked up a hit off Kopech – all for extra bases – with the current roster sporting a career 3-for-22 mark: Jeimer Candelario homered off him in September 2018, Willi Castro tripled off him in October 2021 and Victor Reyes tripled off him in April of this year.

The Tigers, meanwhile, will send right-handed journeyman Drew Hutchison to the mound; he has given up two runs in six innings over two appearances against the ChiSox this season, with a scoreless relief outing on April 8 and a two-run start on June 14. Hutchison’s biggest challenge is likely to be outfielder Luis Robert, who’s 3-for-4 with a walk against the righty.

After the series, the Tigers continue west to Kansas City, where they’ll open a four-game, three-day set with a split doubleheader at 2:10 and 8:10 p.m. Monday. The White Sox, meanwhile, will head to Cleveland for a three-game set against the Guardians on Monday-Wednesday before finishing the first half in Minnesota.

JEFF SEIDEL: Why it's not crazy to think Tigers will draft somebody from this high school team

Live updates

Can’t see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @theford . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers drop Sunday finale to the Chicago White Sox, 4-2: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers piled upon early in Game 2, swept in doubleheader by Royals, losing, 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detroit Tigers rookie right-hander Alex Faedo failed to escape the second inning. "Just spraying balls, not executing," Faedo said. The 26-year-old, pitching for the first time since July 4 and second time since June 25, couldn't command his pitches in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Breaking down everything from Summer League from front row in Vegas

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are fresh off their trip to Las Vegas and NBA Summer League, where they watched the Pistons in action. Bryce and Omari...
DETROIT, MI
