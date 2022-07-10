ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Charita Goshay: Belief in 'safe places' is being shattered bullet by bullet

By Charita M. Goshay, The Repository
 4 days ago
Looking at the bucolic and upscale town of Highland Park, Illinois, everyone can think of a similar community near where they live.

Affluent, orderly and largely homogenous, Highland Park is the type of place Norman Rockwell always seemed to have in mind.

The kind of community people aren't quick to leave; where residents pay high property taxes with the understanding that their schools and children will be the better for it; where desirability is high because it's perceived it to be stable and safe.

Highland Park is so picturesque that it was the go-to location for popular 1980s films including "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Home Alone," "Risky Business," "The Color of Money" and "Ordinary People."

On the Fourth of July, in the midst that most-American of things — a parade — the peace that permeates Highland Park was shattered by a mass shooting.

There were Independence Day parades all over the country in communities similar to Highland Park.

So, why weren't they attacked?

Sheer dumb luck.

One common expression heard after the shooting in Highland Park is that such horrible acts simply don't occur in a community known for its safety.

Of course they do. It happened in Sandy Hook; on Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh; in Parkland Springs, Florida; in Poway and in Columbine and Aurora, Colorado, all upscale and presumably safe communities.

It nearly happened in Jackson Township in 2018 were it not for people seeing something and saying something.

If you live in the United States, there's no hiding place. Perhaps the denial that it could happen in our town is our minds' way of coping with it.

Some pundits have written that perhaps we finally should be shown photos of the kind of carnage wreaked by high-powered weapons, but given the stress of COVID and our ongoing social and political unrest, I don't think we could bear it.

Like point setters, some people have tried to tie Highland Park to Chicago, and the shootings that have devastated some of that city's south side neighborhoods; a plague of violence that is all but holding law-abiding residents there hostage.

No one deserves such a fate, regardless of where they live.

Over the holiday weekend, more than 250 Americans were shot. There was something tragically ironic at the sight of people in Philadelphia — the cradle of our democracy — running for their lives from a mass shooting beneath a shower of fireworks.

And as always the case, arguments have broken out over the Highland Park killer's politics based on his social media.

He murdered seven innocent people. What difference does it make to their families if he's right-wing, left-wing, or upside-down?

We know this much is true: Seven people are dead, including Nicholas Toledo, a disabled grandfather visiting from Mexico; and Kevin and Irina McCarthy, who left behind a 2-year-old baby found wandering about in bloody socks.

We know this country has a subset of rootless and disaffected young men; those who equate violence with manhood, who view it as the way a man walks through the world, and others who see guns as a way to exact vengeance on a society they blame for their failures.

We know that weapons of war are too easy to acquire and that too many people are irresponsible and careless when it comes to guns.

We know that something about us is badly broken.

Uvalde. Buffalo. Las Vegas. San Bernardino. Orlando. El Paso. And too many others to detail in single column.

Now, Highland Park has been added to that list of bywords denoting shattered innocence, terror and tears.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and a member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

