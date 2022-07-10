BERNEY WILKINSON: Give yourself permission to rest

We are all in a constant rush. We seem to hurry from one thing to the next. We have to get ourselves (and our kids) ready for the day before we head off to work. And most days, there seems to be more work than there are hours, leaving us with work to take home or to add to the next day’s “to do” list. Then, after a full day of work, we return home where there is more work with preparing dinner, tidying up the house, and getting ready for bed. All with the awareness that in about eight hours, we are going to get up and do it all over again. There is no doubt that from the moment we wake up in the morning, until we lie down at night, we are on the run.

All of this running around can have a significant impact on our mental health. We start to feel run down and overwhelmed. And, if we aren’t careful, that can be the pathway to anxiety and depression. And this is especially true if there are other challenges in our lives. If you have a child with special needs, if you are a single parent, if you are in a strained relationship, you are even more likely to become overwhelmed.

The biggest concern of all of these demands is the emotional toll that it takes on us. Being constantly on the go all day can be physically draining, but we tend to recover from that pretty quickly. The real concern is when all of these demands leave us emotionally drained.

When we are emotionally drained, we tend to demonstrate some predictable signs. We tend to be less tolerant and more irritable, and it may become harder to show affection and kindness. Motivation may decline and we may find it more difficult to handle social situations.

Unfortunately, our emotional gas tank is not as easily refilled. When we are physically drained, a good night’s sleep can restore us. But, when we are emotionally drained, we often wake up feeling exhausted and overwhelmed simply with the thought of all there is to do.

It is at these times that we have to consider a prescribed rest. That is, just as your doctor may prescribe you a medication when you are sick, you need a similar prescription for a little time to recharge your emotional batteries. This does not have to be a two-week vacation, but it has to be enough time to recover. While you have to take a prescription from your doctor to the pharmacy to get the medication, there is only one thing you need to fill your prescription for rest; you simply need to give yourself permission.

We are often overwhelmed and stressed with the expectations and demands that we place on ourselves and that are placed on us. If you are feeling emotionally drained, write yourself a prescription for rest. Take a day, or just a morning, to really relax. Just let yourself find some calm and let go of the stress. Don’t worry, all of your “to-do’s” will still be there when you finish your prescription. You are not ignoring your responsibilities, you are simply taking time to refuel. And in doing so, you may discover that you are able to work more efficiently when you have more energy and are less stressed.

Dr. Berney, a licensed psychologist with Psychological Associates of Central Florida in Lakeland, is a national speaker and the co-author of "Handbook for Raising an Emotionally Healthy Child." Listen to Dr. Berney's podcast, "The Mental Breakdown,” on iTunes and YouTube. You can submit questions or topics to Dr. Berney by email at drberney@pacflorida.com.