Kinsler: What I did on my summer vacation

By Mark Kinsler
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

Natalie, Jessica, and Kayla are rebuilding our garden, and though I would have done it differently, I must admit that it looks pretty good. The question arises, then: why didn’t the Garden Critic go outside, pick up a shovel, and contribute to the effort?  I’ve done much of the work on our past 20 annual agricultural efforts, and most turned out well.

But not this year, because I can’t.

Around the end of March I was celebrating the success of my recent deep brain stimulation surgery that was done to eliminate a hand tremor, a tremor that had prevented me from writing with a pen or fixing clocks or eating with more grace than Francis the Talking Mule.  It was a pleasure to be back in business, and I was filled with energy. Until…

Until about a week later, when I noticed a persistent twinge of back pain, which gradually worsened. It felt like a kidney stone, several of which I’ve endured over the years.  So I went to the doctor, and he agreed. Urology in Fairfield County was in a brief period of disorder, so appointments weren’t available. Eventually they indeed found a kidney stone and removed it.

Unfortunately M Kinsler, the noted diagnostician, had committed the error of attempting do-it-yourself medicine, for the pain had intensified and localized in my formerly-reliable left leg. I have some arthritis in my spine, and it’s probably irritating my leg nerves, bless them.

Normally a few carefully aimed injections will fix it.  But before that, the surgeon needs a detailed view of the situation, and for that we need an MRI scan. And for _that_, I need a special neurologist since my brain has been re-wired. Only Ohio State U or the Cleveland Clinic can do the job and they, like every other medical establishment, are woefully understaffed due to the pandemic.

It’ll be another three weeks until the MRI, and somewhat longer to get the surgery that’ll enable me to walk straight again. I’ll be okay until then, for I have Natalie, who daily demonstrates the care and sacrifices required to truly love someone.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, limps heavily around our little old house in Lancaster, ably cared for by the aforementioned Natalie and the two LPN nurse cats.  Both have earned their stripes.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Kinsler: What I did on my summer vacation

