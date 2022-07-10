ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Three Lancaster Soap Box Derby winners heading to Akron

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOwN2_0gadNHNm00

LANCASTER — After a week filled with fun activities, the drivers and their families were ready for race day at the 66th running of the Lancaster Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs.

This year’s field had 15 Stock, 15 Super Stocks and five Masters entered. The first heat began in the morning, and after a break, the afternoon started with the finals of the Old Man’s race where Chris Martin won, and in the Powder Puff final, Stacie Powell won. Stock and Super Stocks got to the point where they could start placing in the Top 8 before the Masters even got started.

Racing finished around 4 p.m. and during that time, there were three new champions crowned, who will represent Lancaster in the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron on July 23, where they will join Andrew Hunt who qualified in Rally Stock as they go for the World Championships.

The 2022 Lancaster Soap Box Derby champions are Emmie Heminger in Stock, Ari Miller in Super Stocks, and Cadence Hunt in Masters.

Results: List of winners by Divisions:

Stock: 1st - Emberleigh Heminger; 2nd - Kalli Steinwender; 3rd - Skylynn Bass; 4th - Andrew Hunt; 5th - Eva Gill: 6th - Sophie Tipple; 7th - Mason Powell; 8th - Jayden Ferguson.

Super Stock: 1st - Ari Miller; 2nd - Grant Gill; 3rd - Raylan Keaton; 4th - Emery Frease; 5th - Brooklyn Moro; 6th - Raleigh Andrews; 7th - Jaden Martin; 8th - Kassidy Claud.

Master: 1st - Cadence Hunt; 2nd - McKenzie Shook; 3rd - Ryan Shook; 4th - Hannah Salley; 5th - Natalee Andrews.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Three Lancaster Soap Box Derby winners heading to Akron

