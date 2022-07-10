Community support credited for business growth in Byesville

Editors Notes: This is part one of a two-part series looking at the growth and challenges experienced by the Village of Byesville. Part 2 publishes July 17.

Over the course of the the last three to five years Byesville has awakened from a sleepy little village and grown into a bustling and destination location.

The village has experienced rapid economic growth with the addition of nearly 20 unique small business, a disc golf course, and several projects in the works such as Patriot Park where the village square will become community gathering space and The Shops on Main where the village hopes to transfers an old school into a mix of retail and community space. into a small business incubator. Officials have said these are projects will impact the quality of life for residents and people relocating to the village.

Mayor Jay Jackson said they village has seen so much growth it is nearly out of space for new businesses.

"Once people realized what opportunities are out there it just kind of caught fire and now today it is in a place where the environment is so inviting we have a waiting list of people and businesses wanting to be here," Jackson said.

Census reports show Byesville had a population of 2,183 in 2019 and 2,221 in 2020. Today the population is estimated to be 2,493.

According to Jackson, the growth started when the administration began working toward improvements in the village about five years ago.

"We basically just had to do a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of what the town was needing," Jackson said. "Finding what our strengths are and where our weaknesses are."

Jackson said another big step was reestablishing relationships.

"We just had to look at what we what we really needed to do as far as building back relationships, because a lot of it is about is relationships," Jackson said. "You can't really move the needle without those relationships whether it's with Cambridge, Guernsey County, et cetera." He said he wanted other entities to know Byesville was onboard to work with them.

Village Administrator Brennan Dudley said there are a lot of village with less than 2,500 residents don't have the factories or space to build them, and they lack workforce development. He many of the things already exist in Byesville.

After looking at our strengths and weaknesses, we saw the opportunities, he added.

According to Jackson, the foundation of the village is its people. Like the anonymous donor that started Project Phoenix in 2018, which provides matching funds for commercial property renovations and business development. The money is used to "cultivate an environment that improves the quality of life, encourages business and positively impacts the community, culture and economic well-being" of the village, Jackson said.

"There are a lot of great resources of people and it was just a matter of tapping into them and get them on board with what we are trying to do," Jackson said. "A lot of times you have a vision, but if people don't know about it, it's just a dream."

Jackson said they tried to share that vison as much as possible and Project Phoenix was the stepping stone to what is seen in the village today.

"It was really like a spark that started a forest fire basically," Jackson said. "That's all it took to boost the village to another level and from there it kind of trickled to what we have today."

Owners of businesses like Pure Love Bakery and Free Society Boutique, which opened in the last two years, credit the support they received from the village administration and other business owners and residents for their success.

Tara Hupp of Pure Love Bakery, the only brick and mortar bakery in Byesville, said she is happy with the business she has done and that it has been consistent since they opened. "I have heard and I have seen the pictures of Byesville being a booming town once upon a time and I just feel like it has so much potential.. Even some of the new businesses that have come in, I have made friends with some of them and we are all very supportive of each other."

Danielle Wamer of Free Society Boutique said the village welcomed her with open arms.

"I think its a lot of about the support. It's very small and its quaint. You feel welcomed and you always have a helping hand around here, especially with the other business owners," Wamer said. "We all get along so well. It's kind of like a family oriented feel here and that's kind of hard to find."

Melissa Bowlingopened Deal Busters about three years ago and rents booth space to artists and home-based businesses. She lives in Marietta but open the store in her hometown because of the community support. Bowling said she has had the opportunity to move the business elsewhere but has no desire to do so.

"We like the small-town atmosphere where you are not just another business," Bowling said. "I really appreciate the small community here. It's a lot different than being in a large town. We stay here because they have been loyal to us, so we are going to stay and be loyal to them."